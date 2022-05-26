VP Alupo in Equatorial Guinea for AU summit on terrorism, coups

The Vice President Jessica Alupo has arrived in the Equatorial Guinea Capital Malabo where she will represent President Museveni at the three day 35th African Union Extra ordinary summit on Terrorism and unconstitutional change of regimes.

The summit comes as a follow up of the discussion held earlier at African Union summit held in Addis on February 2022.



"The objective is to evaluate the two phenomena and finding formulas to help address solutions on the basis of which the resurgence of terrorism and unconstitutional change can be halted," the Vice President's office said.



Alupo was received at Malabo International Airport by Equatorial Guinea Prime Minister Francisco Pascual Obama Asue and Ambassadors Rebecca Otengo Amuge and Nelson Ocheger.



Alupo is set to address the meeting on behalf of President Museveni