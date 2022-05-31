VP Alupo lobbies more land for Kabale University

The Vice President, Ms Jesicca Alupo, has asked Kabale District local government to allocate part of its land on Kikungiri Hill in Kabale Town to Kabale University.

This request was made during the sixth graduation ceremony of the university in Kabale Town on Friday.

In a speech read for her by the minister of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Ms Alupo said the university would then benefit from the higher education science and technology phase II programme funded by the African Development Bank.

“To benefit from this programme, the university is required to have a big stretch of land. When the feasibility study team comes to Kabale, it will be embarrassing for Kabale University to lose out because of limited space for big constructions,” she said.

“I, therefore, implore Kabale local government to rethink its decision on the land in question,” Ms Alupo said.

The appeal was repeated by the chairman university council, Mr Adison Kakuru, and the university chancellor Prof Mondo Kagonyera.

Mr Kakuru also asked Dr Baryomunsi to remind President Museveni to fulfil his 2015 pledge of Shs48b to support infrastructure development at Kabale University.

“Once this pledge is honored, it will help us to construct hostels to accommodate international students, construction of lecture rooms, science laboratories and workshops for the engineering department,” Mr Kakuru said.

Dr Baryomunsi also promised to organise a meeting for all the Members of Parliament and LCV chairpersons from Kigezi region to discuss the possibility of donating more land to Kabale University for possible expansion and general development.

In a separate interview, the Kabale District council speaker, Ms Flavia Kanagizi, said the issue of donating more land to Kabale University will be decided upon by the district council once a formal request for the same is issued.

“The 53 acres of land and some of the buildings on which Kabale University is operating from was donated by Kabale District local government through its council. In my view it will be the same procedure in case more land is to be donated,” Ms Flavia Kanagizi said.

At least 840 former students graduated.

About the University

Kabale University started its operations in 2001 as a private university after Kabale District local government through its district council donated its 52 acres of land and all its buildings on Kikungiri Hill and two acres of the former Gombolola headquarters in Kekubo and in 2015.