VP Alupo reconciles feuding Nabbanja, Onek

Vice President Jessica Alupo (centre) interacts with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees minister Hilary Onek after meeting them at her office in Kampala on November 4, 2021. PHOTOS/ DAVID LUBOWA
 

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO

What you need to know:

  • The Vice President says the two senior government officials have agreed to look ahead and work together.

A team of senior government officials led by the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo,  yesterday moved to put a lid on the fallout between Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees minister Hilary Onek.
Simmering tensions over work methods between the two senior government officials had degenerated into a public spat following two letters authored by Mr Onek with Ms Nabbanja accusing her subordinate of indiscipline.

