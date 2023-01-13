VP Alupo tips school heads on discipline

The vice president has urged head teachers in the central region to enforce discipline in school as the First Term calendar starts next month.

Ms Jessica Alupo said teachers spend more time with children and they play a pivotal role in nurturing them.

“Discipline is a function of proper training. Parents look at you as pillars. Therefore, pay attention to this aspect if Uganda’s democratic culture is to be nurtured early,” Ms Alupo said on Tuesday after a 10-day leadership training for head teachers in Kyankwanzi District.

“It is, therefore, important that teachers make schools all-round centres for training young people about values of unity, work and transformation and not merely preparing children to pass exams,” she added.

A total of 514 head teachers were drawn from various districts in the central region and trained in different leadership skills, student-teacher relations and engagements.

Ms Alupo asked the head teachers to invest more time in acquiring knowledge so as to nurture a proper generation.

“Teacher ought to invest broadly in acquiring knowledge so that they can help students to discern truth from facts,” Ms Alupo said.

Ms Alupo also urged the teachers to study the long history of Uganda because it will help them appreciate and contextualize issues.

“You cannot love Uganda without understanding the long history associated with it, including the fact that Uganda and Africa happen to be the origin of mankind,” Ms Alupo said.

“Understand problems of the past: who caused them, how we can avoid repetition of the same, and how the country has been able to transition from such problems to a brighter future. That way, you will embrace principles of national unity as opposed to sectarianism,” she added.

The commander of National Leadership Institute (NALI), Brig Charles Kisembo, said the course attracted facilitators from the academia and the army.