VP Alupo urges investors to employ more Ugandans 

The directorate of industrial training officials led by the acting executive director, Mr Patrick Byakatonda (left) and the Board chairperson Ruth Biyinzika (centre) receiving the best TVET institution of 2021 visionaries award presented by the Vice President Jessica Alupo (2nd left). PHOTOS/ SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

Vice President Jessica Alupo has asked investors to recruit more Ugandans in their companies to  reduce the level of unemployment.
She made the remarks during the 9th Visionaries of Uganda awards 2021 under the theme: ‘Recognising continued social economic transformation of Uganda and strengthening the fundamentals of the economy to achieve Uganda Vision 2040 amidst Covid-19 challenges’ in Kampala at the weekend.

