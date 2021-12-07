VP Alupo urges investors to employ more Ugandans 

Vice President Jessica Alupo has asked investors to recruit more Ugandans in their companies to reduce the level of unemployment. She made the remarks during the 9th Visionaries of Uganda awards 2021 under the theme: ‘Recognising continued social economic transformation of Uganda and strengthening the fundamentals of the economy to achieve Uganda Vision 2040 amidst Covid-19 challenges’ in Kampala at the weekend.

She added that this year’s theme underlined the direction the country is focusing on, which is attaining a middle income status.

“Significant and observable interventions testify the achievement and support given to the investors by the government in form of infrastructural development,” the vice president said.

Ms Alupo added that government will continue to guarantee a conducive working environment for all people working in Uganda and enact good laws and policies that are favourable for all Ugandans.

“Government will also continue to provide peace and security, which is fundamental for any development process to take place,” she said.

Bidco Uganda Limited was announced as the overall 2021 best visionary agro-processing and manufacturing company.

