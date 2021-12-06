VP Alupo warns against early marriage

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, has warned Ugandans against luring teenage girls into marriages.

Ms Alupo made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest during the 4th Bishop’s Annual Appeal Fund (BAAF) for Kabale Diocese at Rushoroza Cathedral at the weekend.

Advice

“I am serving the nation in this capacity as the Vice President because I finished school. Hands off girls of schoolgoing age, let the girl child complete their school education. In the recent Cabinet meeting the prime minister, the First Lady and myself have been tasked to lead the fight against early marriages,” Ms Alupo said.

A total of Shs389.2 million was raised in cash and pledges for the BAAF 2021 project.

Covid fight

Ms Alupo also appealed to all Ugandans to participate in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination and always observe the standard operating procedures set by the government.

She also thanked the Bishop of Kabale Diocese, Callist Rubaramira, for establishing projects that are generating income for the diocese.

BAAF of Kabale Diocese was started in 2008 to generate income. Some of the completed projects include the diocesan Golden Jubilee office block, Radio Maria FM, commercial buildings housing Centenary Bank in Kabale and Kisoro district.

This year’s BAAF is planned to construct a commercial building that will house Centenary Bank in Rukungiri District.