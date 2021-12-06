VP Alupo warns against early marriage

Vice President Jessica Alupo speaking at the 4th Bishop’s Annual Appeal Fund (BAAF) for Kabale Diocese at Rushoroza Cathedral at the weekend. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Ms Alupo made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest during the 4th Bishop’s Annual Appeal Fund (BAAF) for Kabale Diocese at Rushoroza Cathedral at the weekend.

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, has warned Ugandans against luring teenage girls into marriages.

