VP Alupo warns public against vandalising road infrastructure

Vice President Jessica Alupo, assisted by Works state minister Mr Musa Ecweru, cuts the ribbon as she officially opened the Kampala Northern Bypass Expansion project on Sunday. PHOTO /Michael Kakumirizi

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The European Union ambassador H.E Attillio Pacifici said had supported Uganda’s transport sector with grants amounting to approximately EUR 800 million (about Shs3 trillion) over the last 35 years.

The Vice President, Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, has warned the public against vandalising the government road infrastructure projects especially when the projects are ready for use.
She made these remarks on Sunday as she commissioned the second phase of the Kampala Northern bypass road, a major high way part of the northern corridor route that links Uganda, DR Congo, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan to the port of Mombasa.
Ms Alupo said that the European Union had earlier informed her about the vandalism of the road infrastructure and therefore requested local leaders to join hands and sensitize communities about negative uses of the road infrastructure especially the completed projects; to point out the sections of the law and let them know that it’s criminal to vandalise or damage the road or other infrastructure.
She noted that the project started in 2004 but the contractor, Mota-Engil, was provided with 100 percent access to the site in September 2019. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.