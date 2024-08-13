Wake up and smell the coffee in value addition - minister

The state minister for Agriculture, Mr Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, has urged the National Coffee Research Institute (NaCORI) to focus on value addition to Uganda’s increasingly valuable cash crop, coffee.

He emphasised that the country stands to earn significantly more by selling processed coffee products rather than raw beans.

“We need to concentrate on developing technologies that will enable Uganda to market its coffee as a final product,” Mr Kyakulaga said, adding: “By moving to the level of selling finished coffee products, Uganda could more than triple its coffee revenue.”

Mr Kyakulaga was speaking at NaCORI’s 10th anniversary celebrations in Mukono, where he represented Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja as the guest of honour.

NaCORI is tasked with conducting strategic agricultural research on coffee and cocoa, aimed at improving the quality and productivity of these key exports.

The event was supported by Nation Media Group, Bank of Uganda, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), and the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), among others.

The minister also pointed out the low local consumption of coffee and urged NaCORI to innovate ways to boost domestic demand.

He highlighted that Uganda produces 8.2 million bags of coffee annually, yet only 7 percent is consumed locally.

He called for integrating coffee into traditional Ugandan beverages to enhance local consumption, ensuring the sector remains resilient even if international markets fluctuate.

Mr Kyakulaga encouraged coffee farmers to explore agricultural tourism to maximise their earnings along the entire value chain.

“Engage in agricultural tourism so that tourists can visit your facilities, enjoy a coffee there, and you can benefit from the entire value chain,” he said.

The Director of Research at NaCORI, Mr Geofrey Arinaitwe, outlined the institute’s achievements over the past decade, including the development of high-yielding, disease-resistant coffee varieties.

He noted that NaCORI has also diversified coffee industry products, extending into beauty and dietary products, as well as innovative coffee-based foods like yogurt.

“This is a significant achievement for us as we provide these innovations to the industry. As we celebrate, we are committed to delivering even more innovations across East Africa and the entire continent,” Mr Arinaitwe said.

He also appealed to the government for increased funding to support further research and innovation.

Mr Arinaitwe advised farmers facing pest and disease challenges to adopt the high-yielding, pest-resistant coffee varieties developed by NaCORI, such as the KR1-KR10 series.

He noted that the latest variety, KR10, has superior traits for commercial value, including larger beans that fetch higher prices internationally. Appreciating the partnerships with NMG, Bank of Uganda, and NSSF, Mr Arinaitwe highlighted the importance of these collaborations in advancing coffee research.