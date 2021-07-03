Wakiso cobbler found dead in his house

By Paul Adude More by this Author

Police in Wakiso District are investigating circumstances under which a 41-year-old cobbler in Kawafu cell at Abaita Ababiri, Katabi Town Council died.

Justus Sempa, a single father of two boys was Saturday morning found dead in his rented room in Kawafu cell. Residents and local authorities suspect Sempa’s cause of death to be hunger since he did not have food because he has not been working since June 18 when the 42-day virus induced lockdown was announced by President Museveni.

“He used to move from door to door mending shoes but ever since the lockdown was announced, residents were stopped from moving to other people’s homes. He has not been able to move to people’s homes and therefore, he has not been earning money to fend for himself and his two boys,” the area LC I chairperson Mr Daniel Makoba said.

Mr Makoba blamed government for the stringent measures announced on June 18 and the delayed provision of Covid-19 relief support promised by Prime Minister Robinnah Nabbanja to Ugandans who have been rendered vulnerable by the current lockdown.

Sempa’s landlord, Mr Sam Kavubu said he (Sempa) recently lost consciousness due to starvation and was only saved by a neighbor who offered him milk which he drank and resuscitated.

“Last evening I called on him and he said he would be okay. I was shocked this morning when one of his sons he stayed with came and told my wife that his father was unconscious again. When I came I found him dead,” he said.

Residents told this reporter that Sempa’s younger son, aged about four, has been temporarily staying with a neighbor who would provide him food while the other, aged about eight would only return in the evening to sleep.

The area councilor Mr Daniel Wadimba said they contacted police to pick the body since they were not sure of the cause of Sempa’s death.

“Ideally, we have to wait for medics from the hospital and police who we have contacted to get involved in this situation. It could be hunger like residents say or Covid-19,” he said.

The OC Abaita Ababiri police station Mr Gilbert Byesigye said investigations were underway to establish Sempa’s cause of death.

“As police we had to inform the Covid task force at Entebbe hospital to come and take away the body since we are not sure of the cause of death. Some residents are saying it is hunger while others think it could be the dreaded Covid-19,” he said.

Uganda has been grappling with Covid-19 and its impacts since the first case was reported in March 2020.

As a measure to control the spread of the virus, the government has instituted a number of measures including closing churches, schools and bars, limiting public transport and imposing a nationwide lockdown in 2020.

In November 2020, the government eased some of the restrictions by allowing the resumption of mass gatherings that were limited to 200 people. Cinema halls, casinos, gyms, gaming outlets, massage parlours and mobile markets also resumed operations on November 14, 2020 with strict adherence to the guidelines put in place.

However, in May 2021, the country registered an increase in virus cases — from 200 cases per day in April 2021 to over 1,000 cases per day.

In June 2021, the government re-imposed restrictions, with the closure of schools and places of worship and inter-district travel suspended for 42 days.

