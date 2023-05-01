Wakiso health centre struggles with poor facilities despite elevation

Medical staff at Nassolo Wamala health Centre III in Wakiso District have asked government to provide staff quarters for the nurses to enable them easily access the facility, among other demands.

The government health facility which was elevated to a health centre III status last year lacks equipment to meet the required standard.

While donating hospital beds and mattresses to government health facilities in his area on Sunday, Mr Wakayima Musoke Nsereko, the Nansana Municipality MP said he understands the condition of the hospitals in his area and wanted to start with expectant mothers.

"Our government has failed to provide enough supplies and equipment for our community health centres, we are trying to remind them of their roles," he said.

He donated a total of nine hospital beds and 10 mattresses to Nabweru Health Centre III and Nassolo Wamala health centre III.

Ms Juliet Maswanku, a staff at Nassolo Wamala health centre said they only have two toilets that are shared by the staff and patients.

"Since we were put on health centre three status, nothing has changed, we are still receiving the same kit we used to get when we were still on health centre II status," she said.

Mr Nicholas Bamulasa, the in-charge of the Nassolo health centre applauded Wakayima for remembering ‘his people’ who vested him to power.

Ms Bernadette Nakanwagi, the Head of the Maternity Ward said they have no wheel chairs to carry mothers after giving birth. "When they deliver, we just carry them with the assistance of their care takers."

Nassolo Wamala health centre III is a government health facility located at Katooke village, Nabweru Sub County in Wakiso district. It was elevated to a health centre three status in 2022, and Nabweru division donated 10 beds which they have since been using.