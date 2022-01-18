Wakiso immunises 600,000 against polio

About 600,000 children have so far been immunised against polio in Wakiso District.

During an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, the district health officer, Mr Mathias Lugoloobi, said they were yet to meet the target.

“Our team has done a great job, and we target to immunise more than 600,000 children who will be polio- free,” Mr Lugoloobi said.

“The exercise was a success through joint effort of trained health workers and VHTs (village health teams),” he added.

The exercise was rolled out in a staggered manner from Busiro to Kyaddondo sub-counties.

During the exercise at Kisimbiri Village, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, said the campaign will achieve their 95 percent target of kicking polio out of Uganda.

“Most of the success stories for polio survivors were prevented at an early age when children were immunised against it. I, therefore, encourage parents and caretakers to embrace such campaigns,” she said.

“We encourage all district officials, our staff in the health sector at all levels, local leaders and all Ugandans to embrace this polio vaccination campaign,” Dr Atwine added.

Uganda declared a polio outbreak on August 25 last year following detection of a polio virus at Lubigi National Water and Sewerage Corporation site.