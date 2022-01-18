Wakiso immunises 600,000 against polio

A health worker immunises a baby against polio in Wakiso District yesterday. PHOTO / JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Joseph Kiggundu

Reporter/ photographer

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • During an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, the district health officer, Mr Mathias Lugoloobi, said they were yet to meet the target.

About 600,000 children have so far been immunised against polio in Wakiso District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.