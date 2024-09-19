Wakiso introduces biometric machines, CCTV to tackle absenteeism at Health Centres

Authorities in Wakiso District are set to install biometric machines and CCTV cameras at health facilities to curb staff absenteeism and vandalism of property.

The technology will be installed at the health centre IIIs and IVs this financial year.

Each of the health centres will have eight cameras and one biometric machine. The District Health Officer, Dr Emmanuel Mukisa, said in a recent interview that the camera installation process is ongoing while the biometric machines will be installed in the third quarter of the financial year.

“We are doing away with the staff attendance audit books and now going digital. Each health facility has been asked to include this in the expenditure priorities in this year’s budget (2024/2025),” Dr Mukisa said.

He said their investigations revealed that some of the health workers entrust their colleagues to stand in for them in exchange for some pay as the former offer services elsewhere.

“Some of our staff have the tendency of ‘punching’ in for colleagues. When we introduce the biometric machines, the vice will be checked because each staff member has his or her fingerprint captured on arrival and departure,” he added.

Upon arrival at work, one will be required to punch in using their finger while the cameras will record the movement of the staff. The standard procedure is that one must have worked for at least 15 days for a particular month to get his or her pay, Wakiso District officials explain.

In a recent scenario when the Deputy Inspector of Government visited Kakiri Health Centre III, the officer-in-charge and her deputy were both absent.

“We were embarrassed because several of the staff were also absent. To our dismay, when we proceeded to Namayumba Health Centre IV, still the officer-in-charge was absent,” Dr Mukisa said.

Officials say the technology will also curb vices of staff soliciting money from patients.

