Wakiso man arrested with govt drugs worth Shs50m

The National Drug Authority (NDA) working with the army and police Thursday detained a man at Wakiso Police Division headquarters over allegedly stealing government medical supplies worth Shs50million, authorities said.

NDA’s chief regional inspector William James Tamale identified the suspect as Cyprian Simbwa, a resident of Kayunga, Kirokole zone in Wakiso District.

Tamale says they have been conducting a joint operation in Kampala Metropolitan Area to ascertain theft and misuse of government drugs.

“Following up on our intelligence, we have been able to track down individuals that have been stealing Government of Uganda (GoU) medicines and distributing them through unscrupulous means,” he said on Thursday.

Tamale revealed that commonly stolen medical supplies include antimalarial drugs, dewormers, mosquito nets, HIV testing kits, lab reagents and other vessels used in public facilities.

“We continue to investigate and follow up to ensure that those who are on the run and individuals enabling him in pilfering government drugs are brought to book,” he added.

He noted that the file has been forwarded to the Director Public Prosecution (DPP) and the suspect will be taken to court to face charges related to illegal possession of government stores and classified drugs.

NDA is now urging masses to share any information regarding people who are stealing medicines meant for use in public health facilities and hospitals.

Tamale has also clarified on a video circulated on social media showing a capsule attracted to magnet, which he said has created alarm to the public.

“This product is Fedate capsules used to treat and manage iron deficiency anaemia and also act as a mineral on vitamin supplement because it contains Carbonyl iron, folic acid, zinc sulfate, vitamin C, Vitamin B 12,” he explained.

He said the phenomenon in the video is correct because one of the components is carbonyl iron and is treating iron deficiency and anaemia.