Wakiso NRM chairperson dies in car crash after dropping children at school

Police in Mpigi are investigating circumstances under which a parent died in a car crash moments after dropping his children at Gombe Secondary School.

Mr Sulaiman Sserugoti Kadogo , 51, who doubles as chairperson Kasanja Central Village and also chairperson for ruling NRM in Kasanje Town Council, Wakiso District, was driving a Harrier Registration Number UBF 945M. In the same car there was also his daughter only identified as Nakazzi and two grandchildren. The trio survived with injuries and were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further management.

According to an eye witness, Mr Vincent Kizito Mutalemwa, when Mr Kadogo arrived at Sseta Village on the Mpigi –Kanoni Road, the car swerved off the road and plunged into a trench.

“The driver was speeding while talking on phone. He failed to negotiate a sharp corner and plunged into a trench and died instantly behind the steering wheel,” Mr Mutalemwa told this reporter on Monday.

Mr Karim Majid, the acting Katonga regional police spokesperson said investigations were underway to establish what exactly caused the crash.

“Our traffic department will release a detailed statement after gathering evidence and doing all their investigations ,” he said.