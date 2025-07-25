Wakiso NRM primaries descend into chaos as Kyeyune reclaims party flag

Uganda’s ruling party primaries in Wakiso District erupted into chaos as rival camps accused each other of vote rigging before a tense recount declared former chairperson Ian Kyeyune Sengonzi the official National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, following Thursday's election.

The contest for the district LC5 chairperson position, one of the most competitive in central Uganda, briefly turned physical at the tallying centre as supporters of Kyeyune and his main rival, Patrick Nakabaale, traded punches and accusations.

Tempers flared after Sam Gaira, the NRM registrar for Nansana Division, was accused of doctoring Declaration of Results (DR) forms and inflating vote numbers in favour of one candidate by 500 votes.

“We cannot tolerate this broad-day vote rigging. Let police arrest him. How can you rig all those votes in the name of money?” said Paddy Ntume, an aide to Kyeyune and Wakiso Town Council NRM chairperson, speaking to security officers.

Calm was restored when NRM Electoral Commission returning officer Shaban Kawooya intervened and ordered agents from all camps to present their DR forms for a fresh tally.

The recount confirmed Kyeyune as the winner with 58,648 votes (50 percent), defeating Nakabaale who garnered 50,321 votes (42 percent).

Two other candidates, Fred Mpanga Kigongo and Hussein Bujjasi Musoke, trailed with 6,583 and 1,566 votes respectively.

Following the announcement, Kawooya urged the warring factions to reconcile and unite for the party’s broader electoral goals.

“Let these fights end here. We now focus on the bigger picture of how to reclaim these positions in national politics,” he said.

Kyeyune, who previously served as Wakiso District chairperson before losing to Matia Lwanga Bwanika in 2016, welcomed the outcome and pledged to revive stalled development projects.

“I want to start with building markets, renovating roads which are in bad condition and constructing industries to create job opportunities for youth,” he said, adding: “During my term of service, I had already bought land for such projects.”

Kyeyune replaces Moses Mayanja, who beat him in the party’s 2020 primaries.

The Wakiso incident adds to growing concerns over the integrity of the NRM’s internal electoral process. Hadijah Namyalo, head of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), alleged she witnessed vote rigging during her recent countrywide tour.

“In some areas, vote rigging took place with the help of police officers,” Namyalo told reporters after Thursday’s vote.

“I even had to question the Officer in Charge (OC) of one police post on why they were assisting in this, but no action was taken,” she added.

She cited irregularities in Kawempe, Mengo, Kisenyi, and Kamwokya, where she claims to have caught electoral officials red-handed altering results.

Concerns have also emerged from other local races. In Kira Municipality, NRM mayoral candidate Jackson Twinomugisha alleged vote tampering by municipal registrars even before results were declared. He vowed to challenge the victory of Joet Matsiko, who was announced as the party flag bearer.

As Uganda heads towards the 2026 general elections, the growing chorus of discontent threatens to weaken the party’s image and cohesion if unresolved.