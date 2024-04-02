Wakiso official asks parents to support holistic learning

Parents should support the competency-based curriculum if the programme is to achieve the intended goals, the Wakiso District Education Officer, Mr Frederick Kiyingi Kinobe, has said.

Currently in its fourth year of implementation, the new education system focuses on the acquisition of skills, knowledge and attitudes that help learners solve global problems.

Mr Kinobe asked parents to support both children and schools to benefit from the curriculum.

He was speaking last week during a thanksgiving ceremony at Light College Katikamu.

“Those who are saying the curriculum is new are wrong. We are in the fourth year of implementation. The government has already made plans so that by the time the current Senior Four candidates sit their exams, we progress into the fifth year,” Mr Kinobe said.

His speech came shortly after the Uganda National Examinations Board released sample papers of the Uganda Certificate of Education End of Cycle Competency-based Assessment under the New Lower Secondary School Curriculum.

According to UNEB, “The purpose is to expose both teachers and learners to the question format of competency-based assessment. Each sample paper has a corresponding scoring guide.”

Mr Kinobe advised parents to carry out serious research before choosing universities for their children, adding that they need to start early to avoid being shocked by the tuition fees they are supposed to pay.

“I would like to congratulate Light College Katikamu for ensuring that all their Senior Six candidates qualified for university education. I also congratulate all candidates who passed countrywide,” Mr Kinobe said.

He added: “Let us stop thinking that we only look for vacancies for Senior One and Five. Go carry out some research ahead of time. Visit university registries, find out the various courses available and the amounts to be paid so that you can start looking for money early.”

Mr Kinobe also sounded a warning to schools that engage in malpractice, asking them to pick a leaf from Light College.

“This school is built on a religious foundation. I have never heard of any incident of cheating here. You have enough time to prepare, why cheat?” he asked.

The school’s Principal, Ruth Muwonge, thanked both parents, teachers and students for ensuring high grades were scored by the candidates.

She rewarded the best candidates with laptops while the teachers got a sh10m package.

The school will be marking 75 years of existence later this year.