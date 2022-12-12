Wakiso RDC sucked into land conflict

A land wrangle in Wakiso District has sucked in the Entebbe Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Ms Jacqueline Kankunda.

Ms Kankunda is accused of ordering a group of residents in Mazzi-Ssissa, Kajjansi Town Council to trespass into a five-acre land at Busiro Block 486 Plot 17, Kajolya.

Mr Bonnie Nsambu, the managing director of Professional Engineering Consultants, said he bought the land in 2007 from a one Ben Mayanja and has been using the same until 2020 when a group of five people approached him, claiming the land was sold without their knowledge.

The group comprises Angella Kizza, Micheal Muleme, Annet Luyiga, Ben Lubowa, and Nakityo Daphine.

When contacted, Ms Kankunda said she is a mediator between the warring parties. She said her investigation revealed that a sibling sold the land without involving family members.

She denied any wrongdoing and instead accused Ms Nsambu of violating an August 2020 court order.

“The court order encouraged a status quo. By the time it was issued, there was nothing on the ground. What Ms Nsambu did was to start constructing a wall fence and planting crops,’’ Ms Kankunda said.

Background

In a petition to the Special Task Force – Land Matters and Environment, Mr Nsambu claimed on January 25, 2020, a one Angela Kizza visited the land accompanied by a group of men who claimed to be from Entebbe deputy RDC’s office.

He added that he has suffered several raids ever since the group emerged in 2020, adding that his crops and fence have been destroyed.