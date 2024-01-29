Wakiso school gets Shs300m sanitation project

Improved water and sanitation facilities are key in retaining children in school, especially, the girl child, Mr Edward Kakembo Nsubuga, the Rotary governor, district D9213 has said.

Officiating at the handing over of a 11 stance waterborne toilet and tap water, donated to Nambogo Memorial Primary School, by the Rotary Club of Bulindo Wakiso District, Mr Kakembo said availability of clean and safe water as well as adequate facilities minimizes cases of water borne diseases, in addition to checking poor menstrual hygiene, which contributes to seasonal dropout among the female learners.



“Water is life. Our sisters, our daughters need it most to ensure that their studies are not disrupted during their natural cycle due to lack of water and other sanitation facilities, like latrines and changing rooms," he said.

Mr Kakembo emphasized the importance of serving the needy to enable them access the necessary services that any other human being desires.



Mr, Stephen Bwango, the President of Rotary Club of Bulindo said the decision to support Nambogo Memorial Primary School, a government-aided school was triggered by their findings during a health camp that was organized at the school premises in 2021.



“We treated over 300 people, some of whom were pupils of Nambogo Primary School. About three learners were battling septic wounds on the legs and when the health workers interrogated them, they found out the problem was [partly] as a result of consuming contaminated water," Bwango said

“The Rotary Club of Bulindo then partnered with the clubs of Kira, Buloba and Vancouver to mobilize funds to construct an 11 stance toilets and two points of tap water; one for the school and the other for the neighbouring community," he added.



He said the water and sanitation project was estimated at $90,000 (about Shs347.7m)

He underscored the importance of rekindling hope in those in need yet they are challenged economically.

The headmistress of the school, Winfred Litta said inadequate water and proper sanitation facilities was a challenge to her school of over 500 pupils and had exacerbated absenteeism and school dropout rate, especially among the girl child.

“We thank Rotary to coming to our rescue. Apart from the toilet, they have also fenced the school to improve learns security. They also promised to construct a multipurpose hall,” she said.

Mr James SSebunya, the LCI Chairperson for Kijabijo, Kira Division, and Wakiso District said access to water by school children was a challenge and that most learners endured long distances through busy roads in search of water, exposing them to sexual abuse.



Records at the Ministry of Education and Sports indicate that one in every three primary schools in Uganda lack access to safe water and sanitation.

They further state that pupil to latrine ratio stands at 71: 1, which is below the recommended standard of at least 40:1.

Health experts say, access to adequate sanitation in schools is critical in the fight against water related diseases.