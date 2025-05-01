Wakiso schools grapple with teacher, infrastructure gaps

While Wakiso District is often recognised for having top-performing teachers and schools based on national exam results, the situation in its rural areas tells a very different story. Many schools in sub-counties such as Masulita, Namayumba, Bussi and Kasanje Town Council are struggling with a shortage of teachers, and some operate in dilapidated structures. Mr Alfred Malinga, the Wakiso District chief administrative officer, says some schools have only two teachers, including the head teacher.

“The situation is really bad, especially in the so-called hard-to-reach areas of the district. How can that be in the centre of Uganda? It is unacceptable,” he says. For example, St Francis Primary School - Bugimba in Kanziro Parish, Namayumba Sub-county, with an enrolment of 237 learners, has only three teachers, of which one is a head teacher who is often away on special duties like attending meetings and seminars. “Being a village, most of the time the teachers we get run away because they lack electricity and they find the place insecure for them, thus applying for transfers. Even the staff houses are not enough, meaning if we are to get teachers, they have to rent houses for themselves or commute from home [outside school campus],” Ms Florence Arionget, the head teacher, explains.





Similarly, at Bukondo Chance Primary School, also in Namayumba Sub-county, only four teachers are available for 240 learners. The Daily Monitor has learnt that some schools are recruiting unqualified private teachers to fill the gap, as they wait for those recruited by the district, who are expected to start working soon. Some of the schools recruit Senior Two, Four or Six dropouts with insufficient pedagogical skills and content knowledge. Mr William Kasozi, the head teacher of Bukondo Chance Primary School, says the lack of manpower forced him to recruit Senior Two and Four dropouts. The school has only three qualified teachers on the government payroll. “The recruitment that we do is not at the required standards because of the meagre resources that we have. We cannot recruit qualified teachers because they are very expensive to pay,” he says. Mr Fredrick Kiyingi, the Wakiso District education officer, says the staffing gaps will continue to exist until the government enhances the district's resource envelope. “We recruited teachers in the 2024/2025 financial year, but they are not enough. The staffing gaps will still exist until we get more funds,” he says.





Mr Mustapha Sserunkuuma, a councillor representing Kanziro Parish in Namayumba Sub-county, says he is still investigating why teachers posted to Bugimba Primary School don’t stay longer. “I am told two teachers asked for a transfer in just a short time of serving at the school. Government should come up with a policy that no transfers should be approved before a teacher serves for at least a year in one school,” he suggests. He stresses that understaffing gaps affect the academic performance of learners. At St Francis Bugimba Primary School, none of the Primary Seven candidates obtained a first grade during the 2024 Primary Leaving Examinations. According to available records, of the 18 candidates who sat for the exam, only three earned a Second Grade, six passed with a Third Grade, four received a Fourth Grade, four were ungraded, and one candidate was absent. At Bukondo Chance Primary School, 40 candidates sat PLE last year, of which 12 candidates passed in Second Grade, 16 candidates in Third Grade, six candidates obtained Fourth Grade, were ungraded five and one candidate didn’t turn up to write the exams. To address understaffing in these rural schools, the district recently recruited 83 teachers. The teachers are expected to be deployed in the sub-counties, which are currently badly off. Before the recent recruitment, Mr Malinga says they had a staffing gap of 351 teachers.





Poor infrastructure A survey by Daily Monitor in rural sub-counties found that some schools have classrooms with no roofs, full pit-latrines, and buildings with leaking roofs that put pupils' lives at risk. At Mabombwe Church of Uganda Primary School in Mende Sub-county, the school buildings are in a poor condition and could collapse any time. The head teacher, Ms Nevis Wanyana, says the school doesn’t have enough classrooms for its 368 learners. “I don’t even have an office—I share a room with the kindergarten pupils. That same room also stores food,” she says, adding that the air inside the building is poor. “We only have eight classrooms. Teachers don’t have a staff room—they just stay in their classrooms,” she adds. The school also has very few staff houses, and only four teachers live on-campus. “During the rainy season, the roads get muddy, and some teachers come late. Even the houses we have are not finished. The floors weren’t done, the walls weren’t plastered, and the contractor left before completing the work,” Ms Wanyana says.





In Bussi Sub-county, some schools are overcrowded with too few classrooms for the number of learners. Mr Richard Matovu, the Bussi Sub-county speaker, says in schools such as Bussi Modern Primary School and Bussi-Gombe Primary School, pupils from different classes are forced to share classrooms. “Bussi has a big problem with school buildings. When pupils from different classes share the same classroom, they can’t learn properly,” he says. In the proposed 2025/2026 budget, Mr Malinga says the district has set aside Shs2.9 billion to build pit-latrines, classrooms, teachers’ houses, buy desks, and repair government primary and secondary schools. As part of the plan, at least two classroom blocks will be built in seven primary schools, including Mabombwe. The others are Kasangati Muslim, Bbaale Wasswa, Nanziga SDA, Buyege Boys, St Kizito Namugonde, St Kizito Bbere, and Lubbe. Six schools will also get teachers’ houses with two-stance pit-latrines. These include St Mathias Bananywa, Suumba Bubebbere, St Paul Bulega, St Ulrika Luwami, St Joseph Maya primary schools, and Manze Secondary School.

Teachers

Wakiso CAO Alfred Malinga said the district has 2,632 teachers serving in 256 public primary schools. There are a total of 1,692 primary schools in the district. In the secondary education sector, 497 teachers are on the government payroll, while 115 serve in tertiary institutions. Of the 580 secondary schools in the district, only 57 participate in the Universal Secondary Education programme. Wakiso also hosts two universities—University of Kisubi and Nkumba University—as well as 66 vocational institutes, of which only three are government-owned and 63 are privately run.



