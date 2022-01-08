Wakiso suspends Covid-19 vaccination exercise 

The Deputy District Health Officer of Wakiso District, Ms Betty Nabuganda, has revealed that the district is going to close the Covid-19 vaccination exercise starting Friday this week.

Ms Nabuganda said the temporary closure is going to last for two weeks as the district turns its attention to the Polio vaccination which is expected to kick off on January 14, 2022.

“It’s true we have suspended the Covid vaccination exercise for two weeks because we’re going to attend a polio vaccination exercise,” she said.

While addressing journalists at Wakiso Health Centre IV, Ms Nabuganda said the district has enough Covid-19 vaccine doses which will be used to cater for the huge number of people after those two weeks.

“On Tuesday this week we got 600 dozes of AstraZeneca and 500 doses of Synovaca, even after those two weeks we shall be able to cater for the huge number of people,” she added.

Regardless of the big number of people who turned up for the Covid-19 vaccination exercise at Wakiso Health Center IV, Ms Nabuganda pointed out that few doses were released simply because they do not want their fridges to be full of Covid-19 vaccine yet there a temporally closure of the exercise.

When asked about the congestion at the health center, Ms Nabuganda said that the vaccination exercise was centralized at Wakiso health center IV and that’s the reason why the facility is congested.

“We agreed to take Covid-19 vaccination centers near to the people even in schools but they refused to turn up for the exercise. They are now turning up just because of the conditions set for using public transport and reopening of schools,” she said.

Ms Eva Nalubega, a resident of Temangalo Village in Wakiso Sub County, said that she went for the exercise just to avoid inconveniences when she wants to move.

“But the closing of the exercise has affected us mostly the parents who are taking back children to school because some of our children are now 18 years old and they have to first have Covid jab before going to school,” she said.

Pastor Mujjuni from Wakiso said he had to be vaccinated simply because he wanted to be an example to his followers and that he could not mobilize his people to go to the exercise when he was not fully vaccinated.