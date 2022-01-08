Wakiso suspends Covid-19 vaccination exercise 

Wakiso health workers attending to people while receiving Covid-19 jab. Photo | Joseph Kiggundu

By  Joseph Kiggundu

Reporter/ photographer

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Ms Nabuganda said the temporary closure is going to last for two weeks as the district turns its attention to the Polio vaccination which is expected to kick off on January 14, 2022.

The Deputy District Health Officer of Wakiso District, Ms Betty Nabuganda, has revealed that the district is going to close the Covid-19 vaccination exercise starting Friday this week.

