Wakiso traders count losses as fire burns maize mills

Several traders in Wakiso District have been left in distress after a fire burnt their businesses at Nakuwadde-Bbira village, Wakiso Sub-County just months after suffering the same in January.

Some of the properties destroyed in the Sunday morning fire include more than 10 maize milling machines, tons of maize, maize flour, and machines that print sacks and iron sheets, among others.



According to eyewitnesses, the fire that started at around 5:30 am is likely to have been caused by an electricity short circuit from one of the factories that make sacks.

One of the workers at the premises, Mr Nagib Kaweesa, said the fire started from one of the factories before it spread to other businesses.

“We have lost many machines in this fire and we don’t know what to do next because most of our bosses acquired loans from banks,” he said.

First responders tried to extinguish the blaze using rudimentary means but in vain.

“We called the fire brigade immediately as we kept on pouring water hoping we would put it out,” Mr Kaweesa added.

He said by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, businesses had been reduced to ashes and soot.

Factories that have been burnt include Mbale Millers, Kamuli Millers, Sotf Millers, Nikita Millers, and F.B Millers among others.

A manager of one of the factories who preferred anonymity said there’s a need to separate the maize mills and machines that make sacks because the latter uses inflammable liquids like petrol.

“It produces a lot of pressure when it is running. Let them be separated because all the previous fires have been caused by the same machines,” he said.

He said one milling machine costs between Shs200 million and Shs300 million.

Mr Isma Maganda, the proprietor of F.B Millers, said all his properties were destroyed in the fire yet he’s servicing loans in different banks.

He appealed to the government to intervene and support them financially.

“If possible, we ask President Museveni and the Prime Minister to get a solution. They can extend some assistance because many people are likely to be arrested and our properties taken by the banks,” Mr Maganda said.

Mr Hannington Kizza said they need permanent structures to avoid fire in these maize factories. He said most of the mills are in temporary structures made out of iron sheets and wood.

Mr Kizza asked the government to build factories that are fire-resistant to avoid similar incidents in the future.

“We are all tenants here, occupying already built houses and there is nothing we can do about them. Let the government work with the landlords to set up permanent structures,” Mr Kizza said.