Wakiso vaccine plant to open after NDA nod

Dei Biopharma’s new pharmaceutical and vaccine plant in Wakiso will commence commercial production of non-beta lactam tablets and Hard Gelatin capsules in October.

This follows a recent approval from the National Drug Authority (NDA) for the plant to begin operations.

Dr Mathias Magoola, the founder and executive director of Dei Group Ltd, said everything has been set and they are only waiting for results from their research products submitted to the US-Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review and approval.

In May, the NDA issued two licences to the firm where the first one authorised them to manufacture medicine, including Non-Beta Lactam tablets and Hard Gelatin capsules used in treating infections while the second certificate endorsed the suitability of the premises.

The plant’s generic section, which can produce 150 different types of drugs, will start with 25 types, including capsules and tablets.

The entire Dei facility comprises nine sections. They include biotech, injectable, warehousing, generic section, nutraceuticals, penicillin, cephalosporin and non-beta lactam facility, oncology and virus vaccines.

The oncology/cancer manufacturing facility will be completed soon. Further, the virus vaccines facility, expected to be completed next year, will produce a range of vaccines, including for tetanus, hepatitis B, and HPV bivalent vaccines.

Dr Magoola said three more facilities, including the biotech laboratories (YKTM Lab), injectables facility and warehousing facility are almost complete.

The plant, which sits on 150 acres at Matugga, Wakiso District, will produce essential medicine, including vaccines, and other biological solutions such as Filgrastim, Erythropoietin, and Trastuzumab.

Mr Magoola said the facility has already received an investment of more than $500m (Shs1.8 trillion) and is expected to cost $1.1b (Shs4.1 trillion) upon completion.

He emphasised that the plant adheres to the stringent standards set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union-European Medicines Agency (EU-EMA), and World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

“The facility also features a massive warehousing facility, complete with cutting-edge cold chain technology, capable of storing 60,000 pallets of mRNA and other vaccines, as well as other pharmaceutical products,” he added.

Awards

The firm was also recognised in the African Excellence Awards, organised by the London-based MEA Markets Magazines on Friday last week.

This seventh edition of the awards celebrates businesses and individuals for their significant achievements, dedication to their products and services, and their impact on their industries.

Dr Magoola hailed the award as an achievement for Uganda, attributing it to the hard work and perseverance of the team.

“Without resilient support and belief in such need, these achievements in Uganda would not have been possible. These achievements are for Uganda and specifically for our beloved President, for he has always stood up for the scientists in this country,” he said

Speaking at the event, Mr Kaven Cooper, the awards coordinator, praised the winners, including Dei Biopharma, for their excellence and contribution to Africa’s growth.

“I am always inspired by the excellence we uncover throughout Africa – an ever-evolving continent full to the brim with innovation and client-focused services,” he said.