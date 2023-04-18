Walk the talk on journalists’ safety, Editors tell police

The Uganda Editor’s Guild has asked police not to only make statements, about respecting and protecting journalists while on duty, but also walk the talk. The Editors’ Guild says security agencies must stop attacks on journalists going about their job of providing vital information to the public for an informed citizenry that holds public officials accountable.

Last week, two journalists of Next Media Isano Francis and Thomas Kitimbo were pepper sprayed by the police as they covered peaceful protests. David Awori, a Nation Media Group correspondent in Busia was equally beaten up by soldiers as he covered a fracas between the said soldiers and suspected smugglers.

The Uganda Editors’ Guild is an association of the country’s senior editors and media scholars formed to foster professional and viable media that effectively advance a democratic society.

Ms Sylvia Nankya, the Secretary General of the Uganda Editors Guild in a press statement released on April 17, 2023 said despite previous expressions of commitment to stop violence against journalists, the vice has remained rampant.

“While the Uganda Editors’ Guild welcomes a Uganda Police apology released on April 12, 2023 for the pepper- spraying of the Next Media journalists, the action taken to suspend the overzealous officer, and further expression of commitment to stop attacks on journalists, we call for more, particularly for police and security agencies to walk-the-talk in stopping their assault on journalism as a free and robust media benefits all, including security agencies,” the press statement reads in part.

Uganda global press freedom ranking has continued to flounder, with the last Reporters San Frontiers (RSF), indicating that the country had fallen 28 places in its World Press Freedom Index since 2015 and is now ranked 125th out of 180 countries.

“This isn’t a desirable situation for a free press and democratic society. The police and security agencies can reverse this unhelpful trend by building a mutually beneficial relationship with journalists and the media,” the media statement says.

