Wangadya orders Gen Muhoozi to release Bobi’s bodyguard

The chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Ms Mariam Wangadya has ordered President Museveni’s son, who serves as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to release opposition leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi’s chief bodyguard after he said he was holding him in his basement.

Mr Edward Rogers Ssebufu was reportedly abducted in Mukono District by security operatives in civilian wear and military uniform on April 26, 2025.

The police said they do not have Mutwe, and until Thursday, May 1, 2025 there had been no word on his whereabouts.

In a letter dated May 2, 2025, Ms Wangadya ordered the CDF to cause the release of Mr Ssebuufu from his custody failure of which would amount to contempt under Article 53(1) (d) of the Constitution.

“Whereas Edward Rogers Ssebuufu also known as Eddie Mutwe has been in your custody since 26th April, 2025 and whereas the Commission is satisfied that he is being unlawfully detained or restricted, this is to direct you to cause the immediate release of Edward Rogers Ssebuufu from your custody failure of which, you may be liable for contempt under Article 53(1) (d) of the Constitution,” reads part of Ms Wangadya’s release order.

In a series of posts, including a photo that appeared to be that of the half-naked Ssebufu, Gen Muhoozi, known for his controversial posts on social media, said he (Mr Ssebufu) was learning Runyankore, a popular local dialect from the western part of the country.

"Correct Kabobi! What will you do about it? Coward," posted Gen Muhoozi in response to Mr Kyagulanyi, who recently declared his intentions to challenge his father, for the second time in 2026.

"I haven't started. I still have to castrate him......Next is Kabobi! I have never joked in my life. I don't know why people think my tweets are jokes.......If Kabobi abuses anybody in my family again, he will imperil Eddie even more than he already has," added Gen Muhoozi, who on April 24 celebrated his 51st birthday.

Mr Ssebufu has been a key target in several security crackdowns on NUP activities, especially during elections and mobilisation campaigns.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns about the targeting of opposition figures and supporters as political mobilisation activities intensify ahead of the 2026 general elections, which many citizens fear will likely be marred by violence.

Enforced disappearances and violent arrest of opposition supporters have happened on multiple occasions before, during, and after the 2021 presidential elections. Many of the disappeared opposition supporters resurfaced during their arraignment in the General Court martial, while others were abandoned on the roads with torture marks.

Kainerugaba, 51, often makes inflammatory remarks on social media, including threats in 2022 to invade neighbouring Kenya and in January to behead Mr Kyagulanyi, a popular musician-turned-politician who came second in the 2021 election.

Mr Museveni, 80, has ruled Uganda since 1986 and is expected to stand for re-election next January. His opponents and human rights activists have regularly accused his government of wide-ranging abuses, including abductions and illegal detentions.

Dr Kizza Besigye, another opposition leader, who challenged Museveni in four elections, was detained in November and remains in jail on charges including treason.