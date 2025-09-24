Wanted Alien Skin, aides sing at Museveni’s nomination event

Security officers watched helplessly as popular local artiste Patrick Mulwana, better known as Alien Skin, performed at a campaign event for President Museveni, despite being wanted by police for alleged murder.

Alien Skin and his three close associates, Commander Mdogo, Ibrahim Mukiibi (aka Ibra Kabadiya), and Isma Mijagulo, are suspects in the killing of Wilfred Namuwaya, a former member of their music group Fangone Forest.

Namuwaya died on September 22, after allegedly being beaten by the group for leaving without permission. During the performance, Alien Skin shocked many when he announced he had joined the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and entertained guests, including President Museveni. Earlier, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango had confirmed that Alien Skin and his team were being hunted for allegedly assaulting Namuwaya in Kizungu Zone, Makindye Division.

Namuwaya was reportedly beaten severely, dumped in another area, and rushed to Mulago Hospital by a Good Samaritan, but he later died from his injuries.

Despite these serious allegations, Alien Skin and his entourage were allowed to travel freely to Kololo and even perform at the nomination ceremony for Mr Museveni, the NRM’s presidential candidate.

Police did not arrest him, and security personnel even cleared him to perform. During his speech at the event, President Museveni admitted that crime is still a problem in the country and blamed it on impunity. “Crime still exists, and NRM leaders must ensure police are doing their job,” he said. Soon after, Alien Skin took the microphone and boldly declared, “I am tired of hiding. I am now a member of the NRM.” However, his performance was cut short when fights broke out between rival gangs in the crowd.

Other cases

Alien Skin is also accused of assaulting social media influencers and was previously charged with stealing a phone and attacking staff at St Francis Hospital, Nsambya, in November last year. He was released on bail as investigations continue.



