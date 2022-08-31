Wanyotos take property row to court

Mbale High Court has summoned Ms Lydia Wanyoto Nambozo Mutende, the chairperson of the Women’s League of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), to respond to a lawsuit filed against her by her siblings.

The siblings, Mr Paul Mugoya Wanyoto, a High Court advocate and chairperson of Mbale City Land Board, and Ms Harriet Wanyoto Mabonga filed the suit on Monday.

They allege that between November 2019 and February 2020, three properties formerly belonging to their deceased father, Jacob Gudoi Wanyoto, in Nabweya near Mbale City, were erroneously registered in the names of Paul, Harriet and Ms Wanyoto as “tenants in common with equal shares” instead of indicating that the trio are co-administrators of their father’s estate.

“The aforementioned error was immediately flagged by the first plaintiff (Paul) and pointed out to his siblings and co-administrators, the second plaintiff and defendant jointly and severally, but the defendant has since frustrated all efforts and arrangements to have the error promptly rectified, thereby impeding prudent and fair administration of the estate of Jacob Gudoi Wanyoto,” the court documents read in part.

Issue

It added: “By willfully exploiting the aforementioned error, and with impunity as a heavily guarded dignitary of the ruling NRM party, the defendant (Ms Wanyoto), has on two different occasions invaded or caused the invasion of the property belonging to the estate of Gudoi and proceeded to alienate and occupy an important ancestral part thereof, with a malevolent intention to permanently deprive all concerned beneficiaries and their posterity of an invaluable property traditionally held in trust.”

Ms Wanyoto’s siblings further claim that their sister has at all times acted not only in breach of trust as a co-administrator but also in breach of an established and current custom of the Bumugoya Clan and of the family of their father.

Through their lawyers of JByamukama & Co. Advocates, the petitioners now want the court to declare that the three family properties at Lumumba village, were erroneously registered.

They also want an order to be transmitted to the commissioner of land registration to rectify the three certificates of title.

The petitioners want the court to declare that the acts of Ms Wanyoto constitute to a breach of trust.

They also want Ms Wanyoto to be compelled to pay for damages caused when she allegedly raided the family home twice.