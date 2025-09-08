War claimants complain over decision to stop compensation

Teso war claimants who won a legal battle against the government over its failure to protect lives and livestock during past insurgencies have criticised President Museveni for cancelling the cattle compensation programme. The claimants argue that the President’s recent pronouncement, later endorsed by Teso NRM leaders, undermines justice. They accuse both Museveni and the Attorney General of deliberately mishandling their case, despite a ruling in their favour by Soroti High Court Judge, Mr Henry Adonyo, four years ago. Since 2005, war claimants have pursued justice through the courts, facing multiple challenges, including arrests. One of the most notable incidents occurred in 2013 when over 700 claimants were tear-gassed within Soroti High Court premises during a protest against delays in handling their case.

Mr Paphrus Imodot Edimu, founder of the Iteso Cultural Union, condemned President Museveni’s decision, calling it “heartless.” “It is common knowledge that Museveni and his circle have no intention of compensating the people of Teso. For 40 years, they have politicised this matter,” said Mr Imodot, who is demanding Shs18 billion from the government. “They will pay for the tears they’ve left on our faces.” He also criticised Teso’s NRM leaders, calling them traitors and self-seekers. “What are they using their positions for? Are they curtain-raisers for oppression and an insincere government?” he asked. Mr Richard Omongole, the legal representative for the four groups of Teso war claimants, said court rulings favoured the victims, but the government has refused to honour them.

“President Museveni may talk of restocking, but for us, the Teso war claimants, the court already made a decision. We will wait for the appropriate time for compensation, by his government or another. Court matters don’t rot,” Mr Omongole said. He said the claimants were not consulted on the restocking plan and described it as a diversion orchestrated by local and national leaders for selfish interests. “Some people lost 100, 200, or more [heads of cattle]. Now they claim they will restock each household with one or two cows? That’s a joke. It is a stalling tactic. What we want is compensation,” Mr Omongole added.

Court rulings awarded Mr Julius Ochen and 3,000 claimants Shs4 trillion, Mr Elijah Okupa and others Shs125 billion, Mr Paphrus Imodot Edimu and others Shs18 billion, and Mr Oluka and others Shs8 billion. During his address to selected Teso political, religious, and cultural leaders at Soroti University three weeks ago, President Museveni said the compensation process had only benefited a minority and was marred by irregularities. He stated that the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General’s office had failed to properly manage the compensation, citing issues with data and payments. Instead, Museveni proposed restocking as a more equitable solution. “Our original plan was rehabilitation and restocking to rebuild communities. Shs159 billion was paid to 11,056 individual claimants,” he said.

“If we give each family one or two cows, over 80,000 households could benefit.” He argued that restocking would strengthen the cattle economy, improve food security, and support income generation through milk and beef production. However, Museveni firmly rejected the idea of compensating war victims. “War is like an earthquake or a disaster. We don’t compensate for war, just like we don’t for natural disasters,” he said. His visit follows the “No Cow, No Vote” protest, which has seen some local leaders and claimants gravitate toward the National Unity Platform (NUP). Teso, along with Acholi and Lango, has been part of the cattle compensation programme launched in March 2022 at Soroti University. The Deputy Attorney General, Mr Jackson Karugaba Kafuuzi, cited challenges, including bounced payments due to invalid or dormant bank accounts. The Serere LC5 Chairperson, Mr Stephen Ochola, dismissed the offer of five cows per household as insufficient. “Teso would be a thousand miles ahead if we hadn't lost our cattle. They would have multiplied significantly over 40 years,” he said.

Teso is one of three regions, alongside Acholi and Lango, that were earmarked to benefit from the cattle compensation programme launched in March 2022 at Soroti University.

The government initially allocated Shs200b to cover claimants across the three regions. Of this, Teso received Shs55.9b for 11,056 claimants; Lango received Shs48.7b for 12,389 claimants; and Acholi received Shs43.6b for 4,836 claimants.

