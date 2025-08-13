War survivors threaten 2026 election boycott over unpaid compensation

In 2000, rebels of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) raided Teyao Village, Otwal Sub-county, in northern Uganda’s Oyam District, abducting children and looting property.

During the attack, Moses Ogwang Adonyo lost three brothers to abduction, and his family’s possessions were stolen. Since then, like thousands of other war survivors across the Lango, Teso, and Acholi sub-regions, he has struggled to rebuild his life.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is pursuing top LRA commanders, including fugitive warlord Joseph Kony, for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in northern Uganda. Kony, who remains at large despite an ICC arrest warrant issued in 2005, faces 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed between July 1, 2002, and December 31, 2005.

The ICC confirmation of charges hearing in The Prosecutor versus Joseph Kony is scheduled for September 9–11, 2025, in The Hague, Netherlands, in the suspect’s absence.

However, victims argue that justice must also address their material losses. They want livestock compensation to rebuild homes and livelihoods.

“We are not against the ICC prosecuting war criminals, but arresting Kony will be of no use if victims’ homes are not rebuilt,” said Mr. Ogwang Adonyo, regional coordinator of the Lango War Claimant Association.

This association, representing war survivors, sued the Ugandan government in 2010 for damages suffered during the long conflict between the LRA and the Ugandan army.

In 2014, the High Court in Lira ruled in their favour, ordering the government to compensate 69,475 claimants. Each was to receive Shs5 million plus 25% interest for general damages. The court also valued livestock losses at Shs150,000 per sheep or goat, Shs250,000 per pig, and Shs900,000 per cow.

Justice Simon Byamukama Mugenyi ruled on July 14, 2014, that the government was responsible for protecting residents and their property during the conflict, and therefore must pay the claimants in cash.

But Mr Ogwang says the government has instead paid individuals who did not suffer LRA atrocities.

“If we are not paid before the 2026 elections, we will never be paid. We will mobilise survivors in Teso, Lango, and Acholi to boycott the elections. During campaigns, they promise us the money is coming, but after elections, nothing happens,” he said in a phone interview on August 13, 2025.

Government Chief Whip and Ajuri County MP Denis Hamson Obua has announced that President Yoweri Museveni will meet Lango leaders on livestock compensation this Sunday, August 17, at Lango College playground in Lira City.

The meeting, according to Mr Obua’s statement issued on August 13 on behalf of Vice President Jessica Alupo, will begin at 9 a.m. and will be attended by ministers, MPs, Resident District Commissioners, LC5 chairpersons, district councillors, LC3 chairpersons, NRM district and city executive committees, and three opinion leaders per county.

Also invited are district youth, women, and older persons’ council leaders, chief administrative officers, Catholic, Anglican, and Pentecostal bishops, the regional Khadi of Lango, and the Lango Paramount Chief.

No representative of the victims has been invited. Mr Ogwang claims this exclusion is deliberate, alleging that some politicians want to hijack the compensation scheme for personal gain.

“Two MPs from Lango and an LC5 chairman want to divert this compensation into a restocking programme, yet the court ordered cash payments. If the government doesn’t want to pay us, we will boycott the 2026 elections,” he said.



