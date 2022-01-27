War veterans slam govt over NRM Day fete 

Security officers march during the commemoration of the National Resistance Movement Liberation Day at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on January 26, 2022.

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Sambwe Village was among the tactical operational areas for the guerrilla fighters led by President Museveni in the early 1980s.

  • Mr Yoweri Kigongo, the chairperson Sambwe Village tasked the government to evaluate the service delivery system for many areas that greatly supported the liberation war struggle.

A section of families of members of the National Resistance Army (NRA) war veterans in Sambwe Village, Nyimbwa Sub-county, Luweero District, have questioned the relevance of marking the national Liberation Day when there are still unfulfilled pledges and poor service delivery in the country.

