Warehouse owners delayed to call us, firefighters say

Police have said Kiboko Enterprises Ltd warehouse and property would have been saved had they been alerted about the fire early enough. A raging fire destroyed the warehouse and its stock of Kiboko Enterprises in Industrial Area, Namuwongo in Makindye Division, Kampala City, on Tuesday night at around 8pm. Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said yesterday the cause of the fire is still unknown.

A senior firefighter, who participated in putting out the fire, said Kiboko staff informed the Fire Prevention and Rescue Services nearly 40 minutes after the fire had started. “When the fire started, the workers used normal fire extinguishers to put it out for nearly 40 minutes. After failing to extinguish it, they called us long after it had expanded,” a senior firefighter said. Kiboko Enterprises Limited is a distributor of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) like electronics, food and non-food items, including detergents.

Asked why they took so long to call the police, the staff told the firefighters that their superiors had told them to extinguish the fire themselves. “They had expired extinguishers and yet they were dealing with highly flammable goods. They fought the fire and failed, so we became a last resort,” the officer said. The officer classified the fire at Kiboko Enterprises as “Class A” that could not be put out by only the use of hand-held fire extinguishers. “There was paper materials, plastics, food items and many other things that are flammable in the warehouse. Fire extinguishers were not enough to put out a fire in such an environment. You need water, but it has only one hydrant without enough pressure. Shockingly, even the safety officer at the warehouse didn’t know how to use it,” the firefighter said.

The officer said by the time they reached the scene, the fire had consumed one of the three sections and could not be easily fought. To save other sections and property, the firefighters laboured and cut off the fire, containing it in one area. “We kept all other sections closed and used the smoke to choke the stubborn fire remnants. We were succeeding, then we embarked on saving the property in one of the unaffected sections,” the officer said. The staff were advised to remove the items from one section and place them outside, then move to another in an orderly manner to ensure the chokehold on the most affected place is sustained. The firefighter said the staff disregarded their advice and broke a wall to access the unaffected warehouse sections, hoping they would remove the property faster. “They didn’t inform us about that plan. It was a catastrophic one.

They had allowed oxygen into the warehouse again, giving fire another lease of life. The fire quickly lit again and spread very fast. We had to fight it all again,” the officer said. The officer said the room of operation within the warehouse was so limited since there were only two access routes that were also at the risk of being engulfed by the flames. “I had few options. One wall was about to collapse. If I allowed my personnel to enter to cut off the fire from expanding to other sections and the wall fell, I was going to risk their lives. We decided that they would go in and once the wall collapsed, we were to break another wall for them to escape,” he said.

Breaking another wall meant increasing oxygen in the warehouse, which fire needs to burn. “Although the wall didn’t collapse, the firefighters’ attempt to prevent it from spreading in the warehouse was futile since the holes that the warehouse staff had created were too wide, bringing in a lot of air thus fanning the fire,” the officer said. The raging fire was now threatening to expand to the slum dwelling in Namuwongo neighbourhood. Most of the houses in the area are made of timber. Now that there was fear of loss of lives, the firefighters abandoned the plan to save property in the warehouse and turned to cutting off the fire from expanding to human settlements.

They successfully defeated its expansion to residential areas, but Kiboko’s warehouses and the items were burned to ashes. Mr Owoyesigyire said investigations into the cause of the fire and the cost of the loss were still ongoing. According to Kiboko Warehouse website: “It is equipped with state-of-the-art fire safety measures, including a sprinkler system and multiple fire extinguishers, ensuring the utmost safety.” However, police investigators said yesterday that the fire extinguishers they found at the scene had expired. Efforts to get a comment from Kiboko Enterprises were futile by press time.

Fire cases in Uganda

Cases of fire outbreak in the country are on the increase. According to the police annual crime report 2024, there was a 13.8 percent increase in reported fire incidents in Uganda, rising from 1,104 cases in 2023 to 1,280 cases. “The major cause of most fires was electricity-related, ranging from electrical short circuits (270), to electrical appliances left unattended (111), followed by negligence and misuse of candles (217), among others. Majority of fire occurrences were in Kampala Metropolitan Area, with 993 cases,” the 2024 crime report states.



