Warring Kamuli couple abandons six children

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The 12-year-old son has taken over caring for his siblings.

This year’s festive period is already shaping up to be different for Musa Mukidi, 12, after his parents fled home, leaving five of his siblings in his care.

