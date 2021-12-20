Warring Kamuli couple abandons six children

This year’s festive period is already shaping up to be different for Musa Mukidi, 12, after his parents fled home, leaving five of his siblings in his care.

Trouble started brewing in the household in August after Mr Ibrahim Isabirye (alias sergeant) and his wife, Ms Zeulensi Namukose became a warring couple.

“We would hear them quarrelling and talking about Aids and suicide,” Mukidi said in a recent interview, adding that allegations of infidelity were prominent.

Mr Isabirye was the first one to leave the house in August before Namukose followed in October. She packed up some of her belongings, taking with her youngest child, two-year-old Ibrahim Isabirye.

The children left behind include Mukidi; Allon Bankobera (aged 10), Joseph Buteraba (eight), Amos Kyabajenda (six), Yobu Magaya (four), and Ian Mpala (12) from a step mother.

Mr Peter Babalanda, an uncle of the children, told Daily Monitor that the problem would not have escalated if their father had acted differently.

“He is a harsh man hence his nickname sergeant,” Mr Babalanda said.

The Busoga North Police Region spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha told Daily Monitor that this is one of many cases of child neglect they are dealing with since the pandemic struck. Kamuli has recorded 232 cases of child neglect between January and October 2021. Most of these cases, Mr Kasadha adds, have resulted from domestic violence.

“The most important thing now is to see how these children cope with life and receive protection as efforts are continuously being made to talk to the parents and counsel them,” he said.

Mr Mathias Akutandikira, the area secretary for children, regreted the separation in the family and expressed hope that the situation can be resolved before the school reopening date in January.

Mr Stephen Makubo, the director of Oxford Primary School, where Mukidi is a pupil, said the boy has shared his ordeal with him.

“The young boy (recently) came and told me he was now acting as the father and mother in the home. I ended up giving him some beans, posho and soap to take back home,” he said.

Moving on...Daily routine

The siblings, who reside in a grass-thatched house in Kavulu D zone located in Namasagali, Kamuli District, are always up by 6am. Upon waking up, they walk to a nearby well to fetch water before returning home.

“We always ensure to go early so as not to find many other people,” Mukidi says.

While at home, Mukidi oversees the running of the rest of the day’s activities. If one of his siblings wetted the bed, he ensures that the beddings are washed and the mattress put out to dry.

Before departing, Ms Namukose had planted a garden of potatoes. It’s what they prepare and eat sometimes during lunch.

“We prepare our food using pieces of wood collected from different gardens within the neighbourhood,” Mukidi says.

On some occasions, Good Samaritans offer them money, which they use to buy other kinds of food stuff, including posho and beans.

The boys still find some time in the afternoons to play football. They then clean up, eat, and go to bed by 7pm.

Fortunately, none of them has fallen sick ever since their parents’ departure. Mukidi says their mother has never been in touch since her departure in October.

He adds that they “miss her a lot and wish she could come back home.”