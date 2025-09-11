Was consensus over the 1995 constitution a myth?

Constitution-making is often seen as central to forging political settlements in fragile states. Yet, as a 2023 study by the Edinburgh Centre for Constitutional Law shows, such processes frequently collapse. Sometimes, actors cannot agree on a new text, as in Yemen in 2015 or Ukraine after the Minsk agreements.

Sometimes the process resumes after delays but at great cost, as in Fiji (2013), Kenya (2005), and Nepal (2012). The Ugandan experience is hardly immune to such risks. Each of the country’s first three constitutions collapsed amid elite power struggles.

The Independence Constitution, crafted by Ugandan delegates flown to Britain, fell apart during the 1966 crisis between Prime Minister Milton Obote and President Muteesa II. Obote’s interim “pigeonhole” constitution—so called because MPs discovered it in their pigeonholes and passed it without debate—centralised all power in his hands.

The 1967 Republican Constitution abolished monarchies, extended Parliament’s term, and cemented Obote’s presidency. None of these charters lasted long, each undermined by factionalism and the absence of genuine consensus.

A new experiment in 1995

Against this backdrop, the process leading to the 1995 Constitution was billed as a clean break. Justice Benjamin Odoki’s Constitutional Commission, established in 1988, undertook perhaps the most ambitious consultative process in Uganda’s history.

Between 1989 and 1992, it collected 25,547 submissions ranging from district seminars and institutional reports to essays, position papers, and newspaper articles.

Justice Odoki later reflected in The Search for a National Consensus that no other country had attempted such a comprehensive exercise in citizen engagement.

The Commission’s report emphasised that the breadth of consultations shaped the content of the Constitution itself, producing what Odoki described as “a unique output.” For the first time, Ugandans saw a preamble articulating a vision, a set of national goals, safeguards for constitutional order, and a liberal Bill of Rights. It was a charter that drew heavily from lessons of the past, and from the contemporaneous Oder Commission inquiry into human rights abuses, which submitted its searing Pearl of Blood report in 1994.

The promise and the present

At the time, the 1995 Constitution was celebrated as a break from the past. But 30 years later, the record is more sobering. As Uganda gears up for the 2026 general elections, reports of abductions of Opposition politicians, torture, selective application of the law, and shrinking civic space suggest a widening gap between the Constitution’s ideals and political practice. Human rights provisions that once marked a turning point in Ugandan law now often appear symbolic. Constitutionalism—the culture of living within constitutional limits—has grown increasingly elusive, as state power is routinely exercised outside or above constitutional safeguards.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao nevertheless insists that the Constitution remains “the glue that is holding the building blocks we call Uganda.” He argues that despite turbulence, consensus exists on most of the charter’s content. “A constitution should be made in the image of the people who are going to use it,” Mao says, noting that even countries like Britain thrive without a written constitution, while the United States manages with a document far shorter than Uganda’s. For him, it is not so much what the Constitution contains as the spirit in which it is applied.

Contesting the consensus But critics remain unconvinced. Former Constituent Assembly delegate Dr Kizza Besigye has long argued that President Museveni manipulated the election of delegates to ensure a Movement-leaning majority. In a 1999 paper, he described the process as subverted from the outset, with NRM machinery quietly backing favoured candidates. Other former delegates, such as Omara Atubo, have expressed regret about how key issues were handled, particularly the failure to entrench presidential term limits by requiring a referendum for their removal.

That weakness came back to haunt the country in 2005, when MPs accepted a Shs5 million inducement to scrap term limits, clearing the way for President Museveni to extend his rule. For many, it was the clearest sign that the 1995 consensus had been a fragile one—easily undone when it clashed with entrenched interests. Constitutional scholar Kabumba Busingye sees Uganda’s constitutional struggles as rooted in deeper history. Uganda, he argues, was cobbled together in 1894 by the Imperial British East African Company, not as a nation but as an economic entity. The first colonial constitution—the 1902 Orders in Council—granted absolute powers to the Commissioner “for the good governance” of the protectorate.

Such language cloaked authoritarianism in benevolence, establishing a template that would endure. Dr Kabumba contends that President Museveni has perfected this colonial legacy: maintaining the façade of legality while consolidating power through coercion. Unlike Obote, who relied on Amin for military muscle, or Amin, who ruled by sheer force, Mr Museveni blends military control with constitutional rhetoric. “If you just read the documents, it would be difficult for you to know that you are in a dictatorship,” Dr Kabumba notes. He argues that the 1995 process itself bore this mark.

Legal Notice No. 1, which extended the mandate of the National Resistance Council under the guise of preparing a new Constitution, was the first sign. “The very instrument of good governance became the excuse for extending power unconstitutionally,” Dr Kabumba says. From the beginning, the promise of consensus was inseparable from the exercise of control. Uganda’s story is not unique. In Kenya, the 2005 referendum on a draft constitution collapsed amid mistrust, only to be revived in 2010 through painful compromise.

South Africa’s 1996 Constitution is often celebrated for its inclusivity, but it too emerged from a delicate balance between liberation ideals and entrenched apartheid interests. Nepal’s drawn-out process shows how fragile such exercises can be in polarised societies. Uganda’s 1995 experiment belongs in this broader story. It was ambitious in scope, but its durability depended less on the text than on the political will to uphold it. Without that will, even the most participatory document can quickly lose legitimacy.

Consensus or managed illusion?

Consensus or managed illusion? Whether the 1995 consensus was real or manufactured remains an open question. Supporters point to the unprecedented consultations, the spirited debates in the Constituent Assembly, and the enduring relevance of many provisions. Critics argue that the process was manipulated, key issues mishandled, and the resulting document instrumentalised to entrench power. What is clear is that Uganda’s Constitution at 30 stands at a crossroads. Its text still carries the aspirations of a generation that sought to turn a painful past into a hopeful future.

Yet, its practice reveals a state where constitutionalism is often subordinated to political expedience. Dr Kabumba offers a sobering reminder: “Pre-1962, there was no practice of constitutionalism. Post-1995, the practice has been selective. You cannot give what you do not have.” The consensus of 1995, then, may have been less a durable covenant than a temporary truce—pious wishes that, once confronted by power, proved fragile. The unfinished debate Thirty years on, Uganda is still searching for a constitutional order that both restrains and empowers, that unites rather than divides.

The 1995 Constitution remains a landmark, but whether it was ever the consensus it was claimed to be—or whether it was simply another chapter in the country’s long history of constitutional manipulation—remains contested. What is certain is that without a genuine culture of constitutionalism, the text alone cannot save Uganda from repeating the cycles of the past.

Continues Tomorrow



