Was DGF a friend or foe of Uganda?

In Uganda’s lobbyist world of donations and project funding grants, few people match the skill, knowledge and drive of Mr Godber Tumushabe. As founding executive director of Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (Acode), a policy think tank, Mr Tumushabe marshaled these attributes for all of 13 years he served in the position, to the admiration and chagrin of competitors.

Among donor entities he worked with was the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) which for years funded Acode’s Local Government Councils Score-Card Assessments.

When Mr Tumushabe retired from Acode to found another think tank—the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies (GLISS)—it quickly became clear that the DGF would not make it along for the new ride. Mr Tumushabe told Sunday Monitor that this was “because we disagreed on their modalities.”

“We never used to get funding from them because they were too petty. In terms of the way they were treating the partners, that one I wouldn’t take. So we disagreed,” Mr Tumushabe said on Thursday. “It’s not bureaucratic, I call it being petty. You know where you are in a situation where you don’t trust anybody so you deal with the partners from a point of view of being suspicious.”

Now wound-up following troublesome tiffs with the government, the DGF was an operation funded by seven development partners: Austria, Denmark, European Union, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. It had a stated mission of attaining “a Uganda where citizens are empowered to engage in democratic governance and the state upholds citizens’ rights.” This would be done by providing harmonised and coordinated support to state and non-state partners to strengthen democracy, protect human rights, improve access to justice and enhance accountability in Uganda, its website states.

The entity had a good run, going by its own metrics as presented in its final annual report. As many as two and a half million individuals participated in events it funded while 2,616 public forums were conducted to facilitate interactions between citizens and state representatives on issues of legislation and policy framework.

By 2020, the DGF’s last year of operation before its suspension and eventual closure, the entity had active partnerships with 15 state agencies and 58 non-state ones. Some of these were funded to engage in lobbying for distribution of public services.

It was a slippery slope that inevitably resulted in political entanglement. For starters, DGF was ambiguous in legal status and it was neither registered by its own partner, the NGO Bureau, nor the Uganda Registration Services Bureau. Its governance structure had a board manned by foreign diplomats. This created an entity with diplomatic cover yet dealing with considerably many internal issues until President Museveni insisted on having his Foreign Affairs minister, Mr Jeje Odongo; the Internal Affairs minister, Mr Kahinda Otafiire; Finance minister Matia Kasaija and Attorney General Kiwanuka Kiryowa join the board at the tail end of DGF’s lifecycle.

But now Mr Tumushabe, suggests the action to wind-up the facility is catastrophic. “We basically have a scattered civil society because most of the governance, human rights and accountability NGOs were being funded by DGF,” Mr Tumushabe said, adding, “These organisations employed people. ”

He added that DGF provided the resources that increased civic awareness because most of these organisations were engaging with citizens to increase civic awareness. “So what you have now is that that engagement is almost gone. The deficit in terms of the deepening of the democracy deficit, the accountability deficit, definitely is very big.”

Mr Tumushabe links the fate of DGF to political longevity in Uganda.

“Every regime that overstays in power, it becomes increasingly belligerent for it to stay in power. They begin to fight people that are even beneficial to them,” he says.

Is the future brighter or bleaker for civil society then?

“I wouldn’t say the future for civil society because you are talking about the future for citizens. But essentially the space for civic organising is diminishing almost on a daily basis. The regime is becoming belligerent. They are attacking both the citizens’ organisations and donors who support them and that is going to continue and probably escalate,” Mr Tumushabe said.

He adds: “I normally call this collective citizens’ resistance. The struggle is no longer about civil society; the struggle for survival today is a collective citizens’ struggle. Because you see the media is being harassed there, the civil society is being harassed here, the teachers are being harassed there. All the groups, so nobody is safe.”