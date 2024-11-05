Waste Management: Masindi businesses struggle with stench of garbage

Business owners in Masindi Municipality have raised concern over the growing garbage problem in the town, which they say is affecting their operations.

Piles of uncollected waste have accumulated along the main roads, near markets, and around shopping areas, creating an unpleasant atmosphere.

Residents say this is because municipality leaders closed many garbage dumping sites, leaving only one open site in Kijura, a suburb of Masindi Town. However, the community has continued to dump waste on streets and other closed dumping sites.

Mr Isaac Bongomin, the Masindi Central Division chairperson, says some dumping sites were closed to create a central dumping area for easy collection. This was due to insufficient funds and a lack of garbage-collecting trucks.

“We need more vehicles for garbage collection; right now, we have one vehicle that works on a set route, but it often gets delayed due to breakdowns and maintenance needs money, which at times we don’t have,” he says.

“Sometimes we rely much on casual labourers who do street sweeping and sometimes collect the garbage around the town and the council spends around Shs200 million annually on waste,” Mr Bongomin adds.

Mr Musa Kyema, a businessman in Masindi Town, says the inefficiency of the municipality leadership has forced them to dump waste at former collection sites.

“Where do they want us to dump the garbage, some of the dumping sites were closed, and when the trucks are delayed, people end up dumping garbage everywhere, it is the responsibility of the municipal council to keep collecting garbage because we pay taxes,” he said.

Many vendors and shop owners report that the sight and smell of the garbage deters potential clients.

“Customers are unwilling to buy food and other items in a place that looks and smells like this,” said Ms Anent Kabanyoro, a vendor.

Mr James Tusiime, a resident, said the heap of garbage often includes decomposing organic material, plastic waste, and other harmful substances that can attract rodents, and other vectors.

Mr Jackson Mboneraho, the municipality secretary for finance, admitted that the council’s lone garbage truck requires regular servicing.

“The only truck we have cannot collect garbage in the whole of the municipality, we need another truck to be able to manage the garbage,” he said.

In November 2023, Masindi Municipal Council initiated a pilot programme, contracting James Ventures Limited, a private waste management firm, to take over garbage collection for a monthly fee paid by people who generate waste.

Business owners within the municipality were required to pay between Shs10,000 and Shs150,000, depending on their waste generation levels, directly to James Ventures.

However, some residents have refused to comply, saying the fee is too high.

Masindi Municipal Speaker Tadeo Opio acknowledged the council’s shortcomings in garbage management.

“We have faced financial challenges due to delays in receiving funds from the central government, which has affected our ability to maintain timely garbage collection,” Mr Opio explained.