WATCH: Fire guts Kakira Sugar stores in Jinja

A huge fire on Friday evening consumed Kakira Sugar Limited's general stores in Jinja District in eastern Uganda.

The Supplies Department, as the stores is known, is the main stores in Kakira where virtually everything procured for day-to-day operations -- apart from heavy machinery -- is first stored before they are distributed to a nucleus of sections.

By 10pm Friday, firefighters were still battling to contain the raging inferno with fears that it could spread to the main sugar mill that is just 50 metres away. This would expose even the multi-billion shillings distillery where Kakira makes gins, spirts and whiskeys -- all highly flammable products.

This reporter saw as many as three firefighter trucks as well Kakira's equipment battling the blaze that had already engulfed the entire two-storey stores.

The Supplies Department is Kakira's biggest stores where every procured utility that can be housed is first kept before they are distributed to final sections. From stationery to computers and fridges to bicycles and motorcycles, the stores is a billion-shilling warehouse.

There are fears that the fire could spread to the main sugar mill which would be more tragic considering that the highly flammable distillery for spirits and gins is within the sugar mill premises.

This publication was not able to establish the cause of the fire by the time of publishing this story.

WATCH: Fire has gutted the stores of Kakira Sugar Works in Jinja District, @JacobsOSeaman reports.#MonitorUpdates

🎥Courtesy pic.twitter.com/VyHPh3HhXe — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 27, 2022