WATCH: State to amend charges in Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana case

Legislators Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana following court session via zoom link from Kigo Prision on March 10, 2022. Photo | Malik Fahad Jjingo

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • The prosecution led by Mr Richard Birivumbuka told the court presided over by Masaka Grade One Magistrate, Ms Christine Nantegge that he wants to amend the charge sheet and sought adjournment with the assurance that the duo will be committed to High Court in the next sitting.

Jailed Opposition legislators Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) have today again failed to secure bail as highly anticipated after the State filed an application seeking to amend the charge sheet in their murder case. 

