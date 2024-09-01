Water catchment experts join forces to address climate-related challenges

A team of experts from the Lokere Catchment Management Organization (CMO) in the Kyoga Water Management Zone of Eastern and Northeastern Uganda recently collaborated with the Albert Water Management Zone.

The exchange learning visit took place from August 26 to August 31 in Fort Portal and neighboring districts, aiming to address climate-related disasters such as landslides and excessive flooding.

This visit comes in the wake of severe flooding in several sub-counties, particularly after River Semliki in Ntoroko District burst its banks, causing significant distress to local communities.

During their visit, the team focused on interventions in the River Semliki Catchment in Ntoroko District and the River Nyamwamba Sub-Catchment in Kasese District.

Background

In response to the government's reform of water resource management in Uganda, the Catchment-based Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) approach was adopted. Catchment Management Organizations (CMOs) play a crucial role in managing major catchments, aiming to maintain and improve water quality and related natural resources for current and future generations.

The Lokere Catchment Management Plan, developed according to Uganda's Catchment Management Planning Guidelines 2014 and approved by the Lokere Catchment Management Committee in 2017, has seen several interventions. The Lokere CMO, established by the Kyoga Water Management Zone with financial support from German Development Cooperation and DFID under the Enhancing Resilience in Karamoja Project, was reinstated in 2022 with support from German Cooperation (BMZ) through Welthungerhilfe (WHH).

The project focuses on two key areas: strengthening management structures in the Lokere watershed and implementing measures for the protection, restoration, and conservation of local ecosystems.

The exchange visit

Supported financially by the German Federal Ministry for Cooperation and Development (BMZ), WHH is running a 33-month project (2022-2024) titled "Protection and Conservation of Lokere Catchment." This project aims to enhance the livelihoods of agro-pastoral communities in Karamoja by managing natural resources in the upper and middle Lokere Water Catchment. The visit to the Albertine region was intended to benchmark practices and explore partnerships for mitigating climate disasters.

Merit Jino, LCV of Kaabong and Chairperson of the Lokere Catchment Committee, noted that the visit helped the Lokere CMOs understand their role in preventing natural calamities. He observed successful local efforts in controlling soil erosion and managing flooding through modern interventions, though he emphasised the need for additional measures along the Semliki River.

“We have seen success stories where the locals have controlled soil erosion that was rampant and affecting them. We saw how they restore it using modern interventions, they are saving, business is booming, their children are going to school and they can’t complain. We also saw the flooding of river Semliki in Ntoroko District. The locals are planting trees, putting buffer stones and fences to try to mitigate the floods. More needs to be done however along Semliki River, they need more interventions since we saw displaced persons due to floods,” Mr Jino said.

Hassan Masereka, a farmer from Kabarole District, shared how his farming improved with support from the Ministry of Water and Environment and the Albertine Water Management Zone. Learning techniques such as trenching, planting indigenous trees, and constructing terraces has helped manage soil erosion and flooding.

“The Ministry of Water and Environment as well as the Albertine Water Management zone helped us by training us how to make trenches, planting indigenous trees, dig terraces and water dishes, saving culture, among other interventions. I was a journalist before, but realised I was not making enough, so when I got this agricultural opportunity, I changed careers. I am also glad that the loss I suffered at the start of my agricultural career due to soil erosion and flooding has been managed by the interventions by the two teams,” Mr Masereka said.

Dr Brian Emmanuel Guma, team leader of the Albertine Water Management Zone, highlighted the effective use of nature-based solutions to mitigate flooding, including demarcating water zones, reforestation, and building cattle troughs to prevent riverbank erosion.

“We have been able to see structures and systems that have helped our locals survive the flooding problem. The use of nature-based solutions to reduce the impact of flooding, such as demarcation of water zones, allow reforestation and ensure a stable riverbank. We also constructed cattle troughs for cattle to drink water from to avoid having them drink directly from the river, since it’s one of the ways the river bank is weakened, causing it to burst into the villages in Notoroko District,” he said.



About Welthungerhilfe (WHH)

Welthungerhilfe (WHH) is a German International NGO founded in 1962, operating in over 32 countries. In Uganda, WHH is based in Kampala with regional offices in Moroto, Fort Portal, Katakwi, Arua, and Yumbe. WHH focuses on combating hunger, promoting sustainable food and nutrition security, and supporting rural communities through improved farming practices, access to clean water, sanitation, healthcare, education, and economic development.