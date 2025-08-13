Water crisis hits over 8,000 families in Rukungiri

An acute water shortage has hit more than 8,000 families in Rukungiri District, threatening public health, hygiene, and sanitation in the sub-counties of Nyarushanja and Nyakishenyi in Rubabo County.

Residents say they have gone weeks without access to clean water, forcing them to rely on unsafe sources such as streams, ponds, and unprotected wells.

“Our children are equally affected while at school because the schools in our area also lack clean and safe water. This exposes them to serious health risks,” said Ms. Ketty Kyomukama, 56, a mother of five from Kyaruhotora Cell in Nyarushanja.

Some residents say the problem has persisted for decades.

“We have gone more than 30 years without clean water. The situation leaves us no choice but to fetch water from contaminated sources,” said Mr. Alex Tumwesigye of Nyarushanja Sub-county.

Ms Justine Mbabazi, 56, a mother of four from Kahoko Parish in Nyakishenyi, fears the community could soon be hit by waterborne diseases such as typhoid.

Causes and interventions

Nyarushanje Sub-county chairperson, Mr Michael Musiime, blamed the crisis on environmental degradation, particularly wetland destruction.

“The government has sensitized residents about the dangers of destroying wetlands. We have also launched a solar-powered water project in Kalama, Bunono Parish, which should start supplying water to Bwanga Parish and the rest of Nyarushanje within three months,” Mr. Musiime said.

Nyakishenyi Sub-county LC3 chairperson, Mr Wednesday Twinomunjuni, warned that if the crisis is not urgently addressed, it could have devastating consequences for the community.

District Water Officer, Mr Deus Twekwase, cited poor maintenance of government-built water sources as a major challenge.

“Urban water coverage in Rukungiri stands at 92%, while rural coverage is at 84%. However, vandalism, failure to pay bills, and neglect of water facilities have worsened the shortage,” he said.

District Water Access

Rukungiri’s water coverage is currently at 79%. The district has 2,315 domestic water points serving 282,687 people — 269,767 of them in rural areas — and operates two piped water schemes.



