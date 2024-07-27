Water Minister asks politicians to stop politicising wetland restorations

The State Minister for Water, Ms Aisha Sekindi has slammed politicians who stand in the way of the National Environment Management Authority, Nema as it restores the environment.

While officiating at the high-level seminar on climate action on July 25 in Masaka, where officials from Sustainable Climate Impact Fund (SCIF) stressed the importance of addressing the climate-health nexus in the country, Ms Sekindi said it is unfortunate that some politicians especially from the opposition side have chosen votes over good environment.

“We politicians are looking for votes and not looking at the future of our country. When NEMA is doing their work, let's give them support and make our people understand that we are the ones and future generations to suffer if they degrade the environment,” she said.

Adding, “We need to come together, regardless of which party, religion, [and] talk [about] environment protection, regardless of where you are, lets emphasize the issue of environment protection,”

The Minister’s remarks came few days after President Museveni backed the ongoing evictions by Nema in the Lubigi wetland areas, in Wakiso District and planned evictions in other areas.

Mr Museveni in the televised address on Saturday last week asked the wetlands encroachers to leave in peace or risk being evicted forcefully.

“We are very busy destroying swamps. Are we enemies of God? In fact, we are enemies of ourselves. God does not depend on water. I don't think he gets thirsty. It is us who need the water……All the people in the wetlands, please leave peacefully. You have done enough damage. We cannot compensate you for breaking the law and not using common sense,” he said,

Adding “Blaming Nema as to why they allowed people to settle in the wetlands and come later to evict them is of course a good point. However, it doesn’t exonerate the encroachers and their backers. Who doesn’t know what a wetland is, are you a Ugandan or are you from Europe? It is the duty of everybody to defend Uganda’s survival,” he said.

During the meeting, Ms Sekindi noted that the impact of environmental degradation is huge and felt by the big population.

“When they degrade like the wetlands which sieve and keep water, the water table will go away, when a water source is drilled in such a place, it will take like one year for water to dry away ending up affecting the population with water scarcity,” she said.

Officials from SCIF, a subsidiary of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), the parent organisation of the Medical Research Council/Uganda Virus Research Institute (MRC/UVRI) linked the persistent negative impact of climate change on absence of clean drinking water.

The absence of clean water has forced most people in vulnerable areas to cut down trees to boil water for drinking.

“We are delighted that our SCIF Safe Water project is changing people’s lives for the better. We know from health centres that cases of waterborne diseases have reduced where SCIF has refurbished boreholes, we know women have been able to grow their businesses because they spend less time fetching water and children no longer miss out on school because safe water points have been installed close to home. Through SCIF some of the aims of sustainable development are being realized,” said Ola Bankole, the Operations Director of SCIF.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms Monica Badaru, from the Uganda Virus Research Institute said that the SCIF’s safe water project, which is contributing to increased access to safe water for communities in Kalungu and Lyantonde districts, is slowing down climate change.