Water ministry cries out again for funds to desilt River Nyamwamba

The Ministry of Water and Environment is seeking Shs135 billion from the government to fund desilting and flood protection measures along River Nyamwamba in Kasese District.

This river has repeatedly flooded in recent years, causing significant loss of life and property.

This request is part of an urgent intervention aimed at preventing further flooding, which has displaced hundreds in the Rwenzori Sub-region.

During a meeting chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga yesterday, it was resolved that an inter-ministerial committee would visit Kasese to assess the situation and recommend actions to resolve the recurring disaster.

On September 6 this year, River Nyamwamba burst its banks, leaving more than 1,100 people displaced. The flooding also claimed two lives.

In response to the increasing disasters across the country, the Office of the Prime Minister convened an inter-ministerial meeting to receive updates on current disasters and strategise on effective responses.

According to Engineer Steven Ogwate, the requested funds will be used to desilt 20 kilometres of the river and construct flood protection works.

The ministry plans to borrow the funds from the African Development Bank, Exim Bank of China, and Exim Bank of India, pending Cabinet approval.

However, Mr Ferigo Kambale, the Member of Parliament for Kasese Municipality, expressed concern over the billions already spent on mitigating disasters along River Nyamwamba with little visible impact.

In light of this, the junior Minister for Works, Mr Musa Ecweru, has directed the permanent deployment of an excavator in Kasese to assist with emergency work along the river.

The State Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Ms Lilian Aber, warned that unless the Ministry of Finance prioritises disaster management, the country will continue to face preventable calamities.