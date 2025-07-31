Water shortage, hunger hits displaced persons in Yumbe

Over 2,000 residents of Kochi Sub-county in Yumbe District have been displaced due to clashes between Uganda and South Sudan soldiers, resulting in a dire humanitarian crisis.

The affected villages of Fitina Mbaya, Milia, and Komorofe, which border South Sudan, have been left without access to basic necessities like food and water.

"We ran for our lives without picking food items, and accessing water in the places we are in is a challenge. Life is not easy, and there's nothing we can eat," said Aisha Driciru, a displaced person from Fitina Mbaya village. The displaced persons have taken refuge in institutions and homes in Goboro Parish, where they are struggling to survive.

Many have gone without food for days, with some, like Michael Ezama, a resident of Komorofe village, stating he has stayed for three days without eating anything.

"I am here stressed because there is nothing to eat for survival. Secondly, six of my children who would help me have run in unknown locations. I have planned to go back and if it comes to killing me, let them do so," he added.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that some residents have reported losing loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. Mr Swali Mambo from Milia Village is searching for his wife and children.

"I am here alone, but I don't know the whereabouts of my wife and the children. We request the UPDF to be deployed in other areas, including frequent patrols, so that we can access food items in those areas," he said.

The area councilor of Munduchaku Parish, Mr James Azinia, highlighted the challenges faced by the displaced persons.

"Many of the displaced people are in Goboro Primary School, and the most pressing issue here is the water crisis. The yield of the borehole that we have at the school is not good, and it's hard to get 30 jerrycans of 20-liter capacity of water from the borehole the whole day," he said.

The Yumbe Resident District Commissioner, Hajji Sulaiman Lubwama Bukya, says security at the border is normalizing, but some areas remain volatile.