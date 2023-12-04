Waterborne diseases looming as effects of floods emerge in Nakasongola

A section of residents affected by floods in Nakasongola District have raised a red flag over the likely outbreak of waterborne diseases resulting from the collapsed and washed away pit- latrines.

In Lwampanga and Nakitoma sub counties where more than 100 households have had their respective homes and gardens submerged, residents reveal that the water sources including that are now flooded are not safe because the water is already contaminated.

Mr Solomon Kasango, a resident of Bugyabe Village in Nakitoma Sub County whose home was submerged by water from River Kafu on November 12, says there are high cases of his family members catching waterborne diseases due to open defecation.

“We are stranded and need help because the water sources including the dams are all flooded. The water is not safe because the pit-latrines have collapsed and washed away by the floods. We have no clean source of water at Bugyabbe Village,” he said in an interview Sunday.

Mr Godfrey Lutalo, the Nakitoma Sub County chairperson said about 70 percent of victims in the six flooded villages have no clean source of water because all are flooded.

“We cannot rule out the outbreak of the waterborne disease in these areas any time,” he said

In Lwampanga Town Council, Nakasongola District where floods have swept through four villages, more than 26 families have had their homes submerged.

“The residents from the villages of Munami, Kabasumba, Kijaluwo and Lwampanga are stranded after their respective homes got submerged by flood water from Lake Kyoga. These people have no safe water and need food among other basics. We have already appealed to the district authorities for intervention,” Mr Dan Bukenya, the Nakasongola District Councilor representing Lwampanga Town Council, said.

Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District chairperson said they have already contacted the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) for relief assistance.

“It is true that the flood water is contaminated but we are also sensitising our people to ensure that they only drink boiled water to avoid contracting diseases. We have a problem that the pit latrines in these areas where the houses are submerged got washed away,” he said.