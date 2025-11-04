Waterlogging leaves over 300 Serere households at risk

Persistent rains have devastated farmers in Serere District, leaving gardens submerged, homes soggy, and residents appealing for urgent government intervention.

Flooding in sub-counties including Kateta and Pingire has destroyed crops such as cassava, maize, potatoes, simsim, tomatoes, and beans, with some farmers losing nearly entire gardens.

“High water levels have destroyed crops that were about to be harvested,” said Amos Ochola, LC3 chairman of Kateta sub-county.

He added: “The intervention needed surpasses the sub-county's capacity. We urge the district to escalate the matter to the government for possible assistance.”

Residents described the floods as overwhelming and increasingly dangerous. Daniel Onyait, from Ocupe village, told Monitor that the water has entered homes, damaging property and raising health concerns.

“The floods have destroyed my one-acre tomato garden, which I had recently transplanted,” Onyait said, warning that the soggy environment poses health risks to children.

On Tuesday, Modesta Alote reported total losses across her farms saying: “The floods swept through all my 10 gardens of maize, two gardens of beans, four gardens of cassava, and two gardens of potatoes.”

“If only the government could provide tarpaulins, it would help in drying the rotting potatoes and cassava,” she added.

Local officials have assessed the scale of the damage, with John Robert Odeke, LC1 chairperson of Ocupe Village, Omagara Parish, reporting that 280 gardens and 375 households in his village have been affected by waterlogging.

Stephen Ochola, the district chairperson of Serere, confirmed that the district has been briefed on the crisis.

“I received a call from a lady who told me that her crops have been submerged in water,” he said.

With rains showing no signs of abating, residents are bracing for further losses, warning that thousands may face homelessness, hunger, and heightened vulnerability to disease without immediate aid.