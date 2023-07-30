Watershed events in Mutebi’s reign

In the months leading to Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s wedding to Sylvia Nagginda Luswata, a fight over control of the Kasubi Tombs broke out and escalated quickly.

Led by Kabaka Mutebi’s aunt, Princess Irene Ndagire, several members of the royal family made an attempt to dethrone the monarch, despite him having ruled for only about six years.

During that time, Princess Ndagire held the position of presidential advisor on poverty alleviation, and the influence of the Ugandan state played a significant role in the unfolding drama.

Princess Ndagire and her faction put forward the claim that Kabaka Mutebi was not the legitimate son of Sir Edward Muteesa II, thus disqualifying him from being the rightful king of Buganda.

Their ultimate desire was to see Prince David Alexander Ssimbwa, the brother of Mutesa II, ascend to the throne of Buganda.

Earlier, Princess Ndagire had defied the decision by Kabaka Mutebi, clan heads, and her uncle George William Mawanda-Chwa, nullifying her installation as the heir to the person in-charge of Kasubi royal tombs.

With the backing of the security forces, Princess Ndagire took over the Kasubi tombs. There were reports that Princess Ndagire and her backers planned to take over Bulange.

While Kabaka Mutebi prevailed that incident and several others in the first six years of his reign were a precursor of what was to come.

By the time the Princess Ndagire shenanigans played out in 1999, Kabaka Mutebi’s reign had already contended with the failure to achieve the much-cherished Federalism (Federo).

Kabaka Mutebi has since encountered numerous confrontations with a government determined to assert its dominance over the influential monarch.

Listed below are a few confrontations

Arrest of kingdom officials (2008)

On July 18, 2008, Buganda Kingdom officials, including Charles Peter Mayiga, the current katikkiro (prime minister), who served as the kingdom’s spokesperson at the time, and legislators Medard Lubega Ssegona, who was Mr Mayiga’s deputy at the time, and Betty Nambooze, the then-chairperson of Buganda Civic Education Central Committee (CECC), were arrested.

Despite a court order for their unconditional release after spending a weekend in prison, they were rearrested and transferred to separate prisons in western Uganda.

Subsequently, they faced charges of inciting violence and attempting to obtain firearms for engaging in terrorism.

Burning of Kasubi tombs (2010)

On March 16, 2010, a devastating fire broke out at the historic Kasubi Tombs, engulfing the main building that housed the mausoleums of four former Buganda kings.

The tombs hold immense cultural and historical value, being a UNESCO-certified world heritage site and a significant source of revenue for the Buganda Kingdom and Uganda.

The tragic incident brought profound grief and sorrow. Kabaka Mutebi openly shed tears as he surveyed the ruins of the sacred site.

The kingdom’s subjects were also deeply affected with hundreds of them seen prostrating, crying, and expressing their anguish.

The following day, on March 17, President Museveni visited the scene of the tragedy, but his presence was met with resistance from hundreds of passionate Baganda youth.

The situation escalated, leading the military to use force to allow President Museveni to tour the ruins. Several people were shot and killed by the army as President Museveni forced his way into the tombs’ grounds.

Secession talk

During Kabaka Mutebi’s reign, talks of secession by some areas of the kingdom have been rife, with allegations that some are fuelled by the central government. Elements among the Banyala and Baruuli have mooted proposals to secede from the kingdom although their plans have not got much traction.

Other elements in Kooki County have also pushed for secession from Buganda rekindling the memories of the “lost counties” of Buyaga and Bugangaizi that troubled the reign of Mutebi’s father.

Buganda riots (2009)

On September 10, 2009, a series of violent protests and clashes took place in the kingdom after security personnel blocked then katikkiro JB Walusimbi, and his delegation from proceeding to Kayunga to check on the progress of the preparations ahead of Kabaka Mutebi’s visit to one of his counties to celebrate Buganda’s youth day.

The move was met with resistance from Buganda loyalists who saw it as an infringement on their cultural rights and sovereignty.

The riots were preceded by a long-standing and contentious land dispute between the central government and the Buganda Kingdom leadership at Mengo.

The situation quickly turned violent, with clashes between protesters and security forces resulting in deaths and injuries.

Government responded with force to quell the unrest, leading to accusations of excessive use of force and human rights violations.

The internet and media restrictions were imposed during the protests to control the flow of information.