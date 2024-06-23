Watoto Church at 40: Pentecostalism tonic

By Chris P Kayonga

When asked to explain the name change from Kampala Pentecostal Church to Watoto Church, the church he founded in 1984 and led until 2023, Pastor Gary Mark Skinner, a Canadian missionary, gives a variety of reasons for the rebrand.

For one, it helped avoid confusion when visitors from abroad, moved by the church’s children’s choirs (which continue to tour the globe evangelising through various art forms while raising financial support and sponsors to support the ministry) came to the immigration desk at Entebbe airport and were asked where they were going. The visitors would say, Skinner recalls, “we are going to that church where the Watoto are.”

The church’s expansion to other localities beyond Kampala—such as Gulu—also presented nomenclature issues.

Perhaps, the most compelling reason was that the name pentecostal was sullied.

“The word pentecostal was not held in high esteem. Those churches were considered a bit crazy, over the top and parents didn’t want their children going to those pentecostal churches,” Skinner once said, concluding, “So it wasn’t beneficial to be called a pentecostal church. The church is much more than pentecostal, it is the body of Christ.”

This admission by one of the leading lights of the pentecostal movement in Uganda over the last generation provokes a reckoning to locate Watoto Church’s 40-year old story in the movement’s revival in the post-Idi Amin era where, due to persecution, it went underground and turned into a house church movement. This was before its subsequent adoption and appropriation by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government once in power.

Emboldened by the new regime, the movement has since captured the imagination of the youth who felt disconnected from the older denominations of their parents. Needless to say, this development has been viewed as defanging and depoliticising the youth and in doing so enabling the entrenchment of the ruling NRM regime.

Rise of Pentecostalism

Like in most of Africa and the world, pentecostalism is a fast-growing denomination of Christianity in Uganda. Census data indicates that between 2002 and 2014 it grew from 4.6 percent to 11.1 percent of all professing Christians in Uganda.

Modern pentecostalism is typically traced back to the 1906 Azusa Street revival meetings in Los Angeles, California, led by an African American preacher named William Seymour. Per a 2022 Veracity Fount study, the movement is diverse in its expressions and this distinctiveness owes a lot to the local context.

In Uganda, the origins of pentecostalism place the movement squarely in the Born Again tradition, which stresses a personal relationship with God and the receiving of the gifts of the Holy Spirit, including healing, speaking in tongues, and prophecy.

There is a divide in Uganda between classical Pentecostal churches, established in the wake of the East African Revival in the 1930s— such as the Assemblies of God—and new churches which were established in the 1980s.

Watoto church straddles both strands by virtue of its affiliation with the Assemblies of God and the fact it was established in 1984, a pivotal event in local church history as the Born Again church emerged from the shadows.

Skinner recalls those early days and his first impressions of the church in Uganda on his first visit to Uganda some years before he would launch his ministry.

“I had my first church service in Kumi. When Idi Amin was the President and he was persecuting the church, the little church used to go up in the rocks and they would have a church in the rocks so that when the army came the church people would scatter,” he says, adding, “So we had church in the rocks. The birds were flitting. I used a huge rock as a pulpit.”

Skinner felt compelled to start a church in Kampala despite fears expressed by his parent church the Pentecostal Assemblies of God, Canada.

Starting out

In 1984, when KPC was launched, the local pentecostal scene was undergoing a revival led by Ghanaian Pastor John Obiri Yeboah. The Ghanaian inspired a whole generation of church leaders such as Pastors Simeon Kayiwa, Deo Balabyekubo and Samuel Kakande. This strain of Pentecostalism was worlds apart from the KPC expression as most of the services were conducted in Luganda and the doctrine focused on miraculous deeds.

This was pretty much in response to a traumatised city and nation as conflict and disease in particular the HIV/Aids epidemic that devastated communities and the nation. It did not help matters that the economy was on its knees thanks to wounds from episodes of civil strife, and would further be sent reeling by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-backed Structural Adjustment Programmes (Saps).

The revival in the Born Again tradition coincided with the rise to power of the National Resistance Army (NRA), which counted among its ranks Balaki Kirya, who was converted while in prison and became friends with church leaders in the nascent movement. Kirya was appointed to the cabinet as junior Security minister.

Eager to curry favour with the new regime and craving protection, the new Born Again church leaders actively courted political power. The outcome was a client patronage system between church and State that endures.

“The view of prophecy in the Born Again Pentecostal Church is different. It is telling those in power what they want to hear. It is prophesying to them, how God has selected them, how they are the best thing that God has done to this country,” Robby Muhumuza, a Watoto Church member and communications consultant, notes.

Always different

Skinner has from the beginning walked a different path, largely eschewing the cult of personality that is prevalent in the modern Born-Again church movement. Well, at least, locally. A year ago, the Skinners (Gary and his wife of many years, Marilyn) oversaw a leadership transition to Julius Rwontlonyo and his wife, Vernita.

From the get-go, and in keeping with the Born-Again tradition, Skinner envisioned the church he led to be a young people’s church. This necessitated modernising the liturgy and worship experience to attract the youth. This is an enduring strand in the rise of Pentecostalism globally as it appeals to the youth acutely aware of the generational divide in traditional Christian denominations where many youth feel alienated.

Watoto has been at the forefront of the pentecostal movement’s response to the HIV/Aids scourge, which left behind child-headed households and orphans. Skinner’s inspired response was a call to look after the widows and orphans in keeping with the biblical teaching, as outlined in James 1:27, and a pivot to childcare, which also marks 30 years of ministry.

“God one day told me very clearly that I want you to look after my children. I resisted it and didn’t want to do it. But Jesus told me I didn’t send you to Uganda to do what you want, I sent you there to do what I want,” he says.

The childcare ministry grew and the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency in northern Uganda meant that the mission creep was justified when focus turned from strictly serving orphans of HIV/Aids to survivors of the conflict.