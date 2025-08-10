Watoto Church sacks pastor over sexual immorality

Watoto Church in Uganda on Sunday, August 10, announced the dismissal of one of its pastors over allegations of sexual immorality.

In a video message broadcast during services across all its branches, the church leadership said it upholds high moral standards and expects its leaders to exemplify them.

Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, the team leader at Watoto Church Ministries, described the incident as “unfortunate” and one that undermines the core values of the institution.

Pastor Rwotlonyo described the development as a sad moment for the church, reaffirming their commitment to walking in righteousness and ensuring members are held accountable to the Word of God.

He did not disclose specific details of the misconduct. This publication has chosen not to name the pastor involved until their side of the story is obtained.

Background

Founded in 1984 as Kampala Pentecostal Church (KPC) and later renamed Watoto Church, the institution has grown into one of Uganda’s largest evangelical congregations, with multiple campuses across the country. Beyond worship, the church is known for its community outreach programs, particularly Watoto Child Care Ministries.

Watoto has long maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward moral and ethical breaches among its leaders. Pastors and ministry heads are required to uphold strict biblical standards of conduct, with any violation—especially involving sexual immorality—subject to swift investigation and removal from leadership. The church has previously emphasized that leadership is both a privilege and a moral responsibility, requiring integrity, accountability, and a life beyond reproach.



