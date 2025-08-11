Wave of killings stokes fear in north Bukedi Sub-region

Uganda’s North Bukedi sub-region, comprising the districts of Budaka, Kibuku, Pallisa, and Butebo, is grappling with a disturbing rise in murders, sparking widespread fear among local communities.

Police reports indicate that in the past two months alone, at least seven murder cases have been recorded across the region.

North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson ASP Wilfred Kyempasa told Daily Monitor, “As Police, we are deeply concerned over the increase in murder cases occurring in the sub-region, but urged members of the public not to resolve disputes through violent means.”

Most of the murders have been reported in Pallisa, Budaka, Butebo, and Kibuku districts, with Kibuku registering the highest number, including incidents in Tirinyi Town Council.

ASP Kyempasa noted that many cases stem from mob justice, land disputes, and some are suspected suicides.

“In July, about three murders were registered, one related to election violence and two linked to land wrangles,” Kyempasa said.

He added that April witnessed a peak with four murder cases, mostly resulting from mob action triggered by theft.

The region faces an alarming trend of vigilante killings targeting suspected cattle and motorcycle thieves.

Frustrated by what they perceive as a slow, corrupt justice system, communities have taken the law into their own hands.

“These are largely aimed at cattle or motorcycle thieves. Local frustration is fuelled by lack of an effective justice system. Communities feel formal institutions are too slow or corrupt,” ASP Kyempasa said at the weekend.

Land disputes remain a core driver of violence, as competition over land ownership intensifies, often exacerbated by corruption and land grabbing.

North Bukedi is also battling chronic poverty, high fertility rates averaging 6.5 children per woman—well above the national average—strained health and economic infrastructure, and rampant youth unemployment.

“Idle young people often drift into petty crime or form vigilante mobs, partly explaining rising theft and community-level killings,” ASP Kyempasa explained.

Distrust in police and judicial institutions further compounds the problem, with bribery, delayed court dates, and suspects released on bail, sometimes despite community evidence, pushing citizens toward vigilante justice.

Among recent victims is 77-year-old Lawrence Sinini of Natoto Central Village, Buseta sub-county, Kibuku district.

On July 31, he was allegedly murdered by Sebastian Mutundi, who attacked him with a hoe. LC1 chairman Moses Batwala detained the suspect before notifying police.

Mutundi is held at Kibuku Police station awaiting court arraignment; the body underwent postmortem examination.

Other recent cases include the murder of 45-year-old Wilberforce Nakeja in Kakule Village, Budaka District, who succumbed to stab wounds after an assault; and Esau Magoola, killed during the NRM primaries in Budaka’s Katira Sub-county.

In Pallisa, 28-year-old Simon Ayemun, aka Ebuking, was killed by mob action. Community members are urging police to increase foot and motorized patrols, especially along risky roads.

“This road is becoming dangerous at night. We urge police to intensify operations to protect residents,” said David Okia, a local resident.

ASP Kyempasa warned that the shift from disguised murders to more overt killings poses a serious challenge. Police are investigating possible links between murders and organized crime.

“We are working closely with communities to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure safety,” he said.