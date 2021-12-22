Prime

Wave of strikes plunges govt hospitals into crisis

Medical interns kneel in the middle of a road in Kampala during their protest early last week. Different medical workers  have gone on strike after they accused government of not responding to their grievances. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tonny Abet  &  Precious Delilah

What you need to know:

  • The Uganda Medical Laboratory Technology Association, the Federation for Uganda Medical Interns, and the Uganda Medical Association say they are striking because of low pay and the failure by government to respond to their grievances.

The medical laboratory professionals’ strike that started yesterday has thrown government hospitals into crisis as the personnel shun work along with medical interns and medical officers.
The strike by lab professionals, the scientists that conduct medical tests, is coming at a time when the country needs increased surveillance to avert the shocking rise in Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant.
The Uganda Medical Laboratory Technology Association (UMLTA), with 10,000 members, the Federation for Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI), with 1,403 members, and the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), say they are striking because of low pay and the failure by government to respond to their grievances.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.