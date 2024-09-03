We are here to help communities as well – Cnooc

Chinese oil giant CNOOC Uganda Limited is not only engaged in oil exploration and extraction but also significantly contributing to the socio-economic transformation of the communities it serves.

Ms Aminah Bukenya, the acting head of corporate affairs at CNOOC, highlighted the company's multifaceted approach in a statement shared yesterday.

"Through well-planned stakeholder engagements and a commitment to ethical practices, CNOOC is becoming an integral part of local life, ensuring that its impact goes well beyond the oil fields," she said.

CNOOC's Kingfisher project is a cornerstone of Uganda’s transformation from an oil-importing nation to an oil-exporting powerhouse, making a substantial contribution to the country’s GDP.

The company's influence is also reflected in the everyday lives of Ugandans. By investing in projects such as the construction of the Buhuka Escarpment Road, and the Buhuka Gravity Water System, and supporting local industries, CNOOC is not only improving livelihoods and boosting the economy but also laying the foundation for long-term industrial growth, particularly in oilfield technology services and construction.

The company's commitment to social responsibility is evident in its operational philosophy, which includes promoting cultural exchange and capacity building. Initiatives like the annual CNOOC Medical Camp and the CNOOC International Scholarship are examples of how the company is actively uplifting host communities.

"These initiatives, which have trained over 1,200 Ugandans, along with skills development in welding and heavy equipment operation, are equipping Ugandans with the tools they need to succeed," the statement added.

Local residents have expressed their appreciation for CNOOC's efforts. Abigaba Goretty from Kitegwa B, Kabaale, shared her gratitude after a recent engagement: "I’m really thankful to CNOOC for all the good things they’ve done for us. They trained us on security, development issues, health, and other topics that help us as residents. Thanks to CNOOC Uganda, many of us who were previously unemployed now have jobs, and we’re truly grateful," she said.

Mr Jean Remmy Amanya, a young Ugandan from Hoima, said he experienced a life-changing educational journey to China through the CNOOC International Scholarship program.

"The knowledge and experiences I’ve gained will undoubtedly shape my career in petroleum engineering. I’m eager to apply what I’ve learned in China to contribute to the energy sector in Uganda and beyond."