We are not closing, says car company

The management of a used car importing company, Be Forward, has refuted claims that it is closing.

This follows last week’s arrest of two senior employees of the company on allegations of fraud.

Many people speculated that the Japanese company was closing.

However, on Monday, the company issued a press release stating that the group was still operational.

“We have noted with concern circulating stories on various media outlets and social media platforms indicating that Be Forward has ceased operations in Uganda and fled the country with a lot of clients’ money and undelivered vehicles. We would like to state that these reports are not accurate,” the statement read in part.

The car importers reaffirmed that their offices were still open and that they are not fleeing the country as was insinuated before.

Addressing journalists at Be Forward offices at Forest Mall in Lugogo, Kampala yesterday, Mr Marvin Ayebare of Kheri Group Limited, a Be Forward agent, reassured the public of the company’s dedication in serving their clientele.

“We as a group would not put 18 years of hard work to waste. Our mandate is to serve our much valued clients,” he said.

It is alleged that dozens of customers lost thousands of dollars to one of the partners of the car importers, Nagoya Company Ltd or Steel Logistics Limited.

The customers allegedly sent money to Nagoya Company Ltd to purchase their products but did not get a response from the company.

The exact amount of money lost and how many people were affected were not disclosed.

The car importers had registered a number of complaints and embarked on a reconciliation process.

“The cause of this issue has already been identified and the affected parties and authorities are working to resolve it in the shortest time possible,” the statement further reads.

Mr Ayebare also noted that there are a number of fictitious claims being made.

“We are currently collecting data from all claimants and reconciliation and an audit is underway which should be backed up by proof of payment and resolved in the shortest time,” he said.